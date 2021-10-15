Hatch to showcase Canada-Africa solutions at Africa Accelerating 2021

The key event in the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business’s (www.CanadaAfrica.ca) calendar in the coming months will be an online-and-live international information exchange forum from October 26-28, focused on Canada’s vital role as a committed partner in Africa's economic restart after COVID-19.

Hatch, a long-standing top supporter throughout the organization’s 27-year-history, is once again joining Africa Accelerating as a platinum partner.

Africa Accelerating brings together leaders from the private and public sectors, policymakers, and managers of billions of dollars in investment capital showcasing a pipeline of significant projects and opportunities.

Garreth Boor, President of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, commented: “We are looking forward to welcoming thousands of delegates from across Canada and various African markets, virtually, in addition to our in-person VIPs.’’

Joining Ivanhoe Mines, 2021 premier partner and lead sponsor, Hatch will showcase solutions for the global electric vehicle revolution and the vital role of Africa within it.

“We are excited to once again partner with the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business on the Africa Accelerating program,” said Joe Lombard, global managing director, Metals at Hatch. “As a global company with a strong footprint and long history in Africa, we are committed to contributing to the creation of opportunities for employment, economic development, community engagement, and sustainable growth, especially as we navigate a post-pandemic environment. A stronger, more resilient Africa means a stronger, more resilient global economy.”

‘’Hatch has backed the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business every step of the way, as we’ve grown over two and a half decades,’’ adds Garreth Bloor.

‘’Hatch has always been well-ahead of the curve, a trusted business partner and leader in best business practice on social and environmental prerogatives – going into African markets long before it was even a consideration for many Canadian firms.’’

Hatch’s exceptional, diverse teams combine vast engineering and business knowledge, working in partnership with each of their clients to develop market strategies, manage and optimize production, develop new game-changing technologies, and design and deliver complex capital projects.

Click to Register (https://bit.ly/3veOHbk)

Day 1 - 26 October 2021 Connecting the Continent: Enabling Mobility through Infrastructure and Logistics

Day 2 - 27 October 2021 Securing Sustainability: Delivering environmental and socio-economic well-being – from Africa’s local communities to its role in global emissions reductions

Day 3 - 28 October 2021 Enabling the African Restart for a New Global Growth Engine: Exploring African Union Collaboration, Free Trade and Canada-Africa Partnerships with Institutional Investors.

For more information contact: The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business press@canadaafrica.ca Tel: +1.647.667.1223 Email: garreth@canadaafrica.ca

Manulife Building RTO 55 Bloor Street West, PO Box 19553 Toronto, Ontario M4W 3T9