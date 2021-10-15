Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) Market Size Is Likely To Reach Valuation of USD 1.40 Billion by 2027 – Reports and Data
Reports And Data
Growing demand for green & sustainable construction, awareness towards disaster resilience will drive growth of insulated concrete form marketNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) market is forecast to reach USD 1.40 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing urbanization in developing countries will offer positive prospects for the building sector, which will further improve the industrial landscape. ICF systems offer better energy efficiency and substantial structural strength, thereby contributing to further implementation in the residential and non-residential sectors.
ICF's continued growth in the construction and infrastructure sector due to technological superiority over traditional wood-frame walls and roofing systems will promulgate the size of the insulated concrete form market. Growing concerns over reduced carbon dioxide levels and rising electricity costs will further increase demand for the product, thereby providing lucrative opportunities for industry participants.
The multiplication of natural disasters, including tsunamis, hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, tornadoes, volcanic eruptions, and others, will also lead to an increase in the construction of disaster-resistant houses. The substantial increment in the construction of disaster-resistant buildings in the disaster-prone areas will lead to significant demand for ICF in walls and roofs.
Key features such as energy efficiency and proper mitigation provided by the ICF resonate with owners at all income levels, directly affecting its popularity as a building system, in tropical and subtropical climatic environments. The migration of the rural population to urban areas, as well as the conversion of large cities into cities, will increase the demand for new construction projects in developing economies. Besides, a positive development in the standard of living of consumers will stimulate significant demand for energy-efficient, highly durable, and comfort-enhancing products, thereby increasing the product portfolio.
Favorable government initiatives to raise awareness and provide subsidies for the use of green materials in the construction sector will lead to increased demand for the product. Significant regulatory developments improving the mandatory thickness requirements in the building and the adoption of energy efficiency standards have further fueled the demand for insulated concrete formwork materials.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1887
Key participants include BASF, IntegraSpec, Quad-Lock Building Systems Ltd., Airlite Plastics Co. (Fox Blocks), Superform Products Ltd., Future Foam, AMVIC, LOGIX Insulated Concrete Forms, ConForm Global, and RPM International Inc., among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Insulated concrete forms made from polystyrene accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to their higher thermal insulation values, their lightness, and their low cost. Lightweight expanded polystyrene foams are widely used due to their low density, improved mechanical properties, dimensional stability, and thermal insulation.
• The non-residential segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2027. The increase in the number of hospitals, restaurants, and hotels, and educational buildings due to population growth is expected to propel the growth of the construction industry. The increasing penetration of products in the construction sector should have a positive impact on market growth.
• The early acceptance of ICF products and the growing need for green building solutions should propel the growth of the industry in Europe. Also, the European Commission's green building program to improve the energy efficiency of residential and non-residential buildings in Europe should support the growth of insulated concrete formwork.
Browse Complete Report “Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) Market” @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/insulated-concrete-form-icf-market
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Insulated Concrete Form market on the basis of Material Type, Concrete Shape, Application, and Region:
Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Polystyrene
• Cement-Bonded Wood Fiber
• Polyurethane
Concrete Shape Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Flat Wall System
• Waffle Grid System
• Post & Lintel System
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Residential
• Non-Residential
The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.
Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.
Request Customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1887
Regional Bifurcation of the Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us and we will make sure you get a report tailored to meet your needs.
Browse Our Related Reports:
Cast Saws Market Size - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cast-saws-market
Rainwater Harvesting System Market Demand - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/rainwater-harvesting-system-market
Timber Decking Market Growth - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/timber-decking-market
Pre-engineered Building Market Trends - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pre-engineered-building-market
HVAC Refrigerant Market Analysis - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hvac-refrigerant-market
About Us:
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+ 12127101370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn