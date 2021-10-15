Submit Release
Governor Abbott Adds Higher Education Improvements To Third Special Session Agenda

October 15, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today sent a message to the Secretary of the Senate and Chief Clerk of the House of Representatives identifying legislation to improve higher education as an additional item for the Third Special Session that began Monday, September 20. 

Read the Governor's message.

Governor Abbott Adds Higher Education Improvements To Third Special Session Agenda

