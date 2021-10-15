USA Fibroid and Vascular Centers in Jamaica, New York Achieves AAAHC Accreditation

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Clinics Group is proud to announce that its USA Fibroid Centers and USA Vascular Centers at 162-03 Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica, New York, have achieved full three-year accreditation through the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC).

AAAHC Accreditation is the leader in ambulatory health care accreditation with more than 6,100 organizations accredited. Achieving accreditation signifies that USA Clinics Group has met the highest national quality healthcare standards and superior patient care.

“We are proud to be awarded AAAHC Accreditation in the Jamaica area, which demonstrates our commitment to providing the highest level of quality care to our patients,” said Founder and CEO Yan Katsnelson, M.D. “Our team of experienced fibroid and vascular specialists have received national recognition for providing the most advanced and comprehensive treatment to patients.”

USA Clinics Group’s full spectrum of treatment uses the latest Interventional Radiology (IR) technology that reduces the cost, recovery time, pain, and risk to patients. Treatment at USA Fibroid and Vascular Centers is performed by board-certified interventional radiologists who use medical imaging to guide minimally invasive treatments that diagnose, treat, and can cure many kinds of conditions.

USA Fibroid and Vascular Centers are part of USA Clinics Group that includes USA Vein Clinics and USA Oncology Centers. USA Clinics Group offers specialized and personal care at over 100 clinics nationwide. The USA Group has consistently received national recognition for providing comprehensive evaluation and an evidence-based approach to treatment that results in consistent and better patient outcomes.

“By offering minimally invasive treatment close to where our patients live and work, we are providing an outstanding level of convenience and care that allows patients to go home the same day,” said Katsnelson. USA Fibroid and Vascular Centers offer 27 locations in the New York area.

Same-day appointments are often available. For more information to schedule an appointment, visit USA Fibroid Centers’ website at www.usafibroidcenters.com or call 855-615-2555. Appointments for USA Vascular Centers are available at www.usavascularcenters.com or by calling 888-773-2193.

About USA Fibroid Centers

USA Fibroid Centers’ mission is to provide personalized, non-surgical treatment for fibroids using an advanced procedure called Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE). USA Fibroid Centers strive to raise awareness of UFE as a treatment option and encourage more conversation about fibroids. For more information, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com.

About USA Vascular Centers

USA Vascular Centers is a unique network of facilities dedicated to the non-surgical treatment of multiple conditions, including Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), fibroids, and spinal fractures. At USA Vascular Centers, highly trained vascular surgeons with decades of experience offer minimally invasive treatments. For information or to refer a patient, visit www.usavascularcenters.com.

About USA Vein Clinics

USA Vein Clinics is the largest network of vein treatment centers in the United States with over 90 clinics. Their team of experienced cardiovascular surgeons offers a variety of minimally invasive treatments to meet individual patient needs, including Endovenous Laser Therapy, Clarivein®, Sclerotherapy and VenaSeal™ treatments. USA Vein Clinics accepts most insurance plans, including Medicare. Patients are encouraged to call 888.768.3467 to schedule an appointment or speak to an insurance specialist. For more information, visit www.usaveinclinics.com.

About USA Oncology Centers

USA Oncology Centers specializes in offering advanced innovative treatments, such as Y-90 Selective Internal Radiation Therapy to treat primary and secondary liver cancer. USA Oncology Centers is part of the USA Clinics Group, a national leader in outpatient care that has grown to include four specialties: USA Vein Clinics, USA Fibroid Centers, USA Vascular Centers, and USA Oncology Centers. For more information, call 855-870-4747 or visit www.usaoncologycenters.com.