Notice of Request for Partners - Reducing Recreational Boat Sewage Discharge into District Waterways

DOEE is seeking eligible entities to submit an application to reduce sewage in the rivers of the District of Columbia and the Chesapeake Bay by providing pumpout services to recreational boaters in the District of Columbia. The successful partner or partners will be included in the Department’s full application to US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) Clean Vessel Act program. The total amount available from USFWS is approximately $1,500,000. Applicants cannot request more funding than the maximum amount available. Projects will only receive funding if the Department receives the grant from the US FWS. DOEE may partner with one or more entities.

Beginning October 15, 2021, the full text of the Request for Applications (RFA) will be available on the Department’s website.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2021-2125-FWD” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is November 15, 2021. The online application must be time stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due. E-mail the completed application to [email protected].

Eligibility: All the listed institutions below may apply for this grant:

Nonprofit organizations, with an IRS 501(c)(3)or 501(c)(4) determinations;

Government agencies;

Universities/educational institutions; and

Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].