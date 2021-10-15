Iran: Teachers and Retirees Protest in 45 Cities (25 Provinces)

PARIS, FRANCE, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday morning, October 14, 2021, teachers in Tehran and 44 other cities (25 provinces) rallied to protest against the difficult living conditions and the regime's disregard for their legitimate demands. They vowed to continue their protests until they obtain their demands, including the release of all imprisoned teachers.

Widespread gatherings of teachers have so far been reported in 45 cities, including Tehran, Khorramabad, Sari, Kermanshah, Borujerd, Khorramshahr, Shiraz, Pol Dokhtar, Andimeshk, Yazd, Qazvin, Isfahan, Mashhad, Ardabil, Marivan, Malayer, Javanrud, Selseleh, Hamedan, Qom, Zanjan, Behbahan, Saqez, Norabad Mamasani, Arak, Ilam, Shirvan, Fereydoun Kenar, Bandar Anzali, Aligudarz, Sanandaj, Ahvaz, Yasuj, Kerman, Bushehr, Bandar Abbas, Darab, Takestan, Bojnurd, Izeh, Jolfa, Aleshtar, Jahrom, Kuhdasht, and Tabriz.

The teachers' protest in Tehran took place outside the Planning and Budget Organization and in front of the regime's Ministry of Education offices in other cities, despite the clerical regime's repressive measures, including sending plainclothes agents to the scene and preventing the protesters from taking film or photos.

In Ahvaz, the repressive State Security Force (SSF) attacked the demonstrators gathered in front of the regime's radio and television building and dispersed them. In Kerman, the SSF arrested some of the teachers to prevent the gathering, but teachers carried out their protest, neutralizing the regime's plans.

In Tehran, a large placard held by the protesters read: "Teacher is vigilant and hates discrimination."

Among the slogans used in the gatherings in different cities across Iran were:

"No surrender, no compromise, our ranking must be realized,"

"Imprisoned teachers must be freed,"

"We will not relent until we obtain our rights,"

"Teacher, demand your rights,"

"Astronomical plunder (by the regime), is bringing misery to the public,"

"Social justice equals, implementing the Ranking Act," and "Implementing the Ranking Act without cheating."

The signs carried by the demonstrators read:

"No to the imprisonment of teachers,"

"Imprisoned teachers must be freed,"

"Teachers should not be imprisoned," and "Laid-off teachers should be reinstated in their jobs.”

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), hailed the protesting teachers and called on the youth and students to support their legitimate demands, especially the release of imprisoned teachers.

The teachers’ nationwide protests and solidarity in more than 40 cities against the mullahs’ inhuman policies, for restoring the teachers’ trampled rights and the right to free education for Iran’s children show the Iranian people’s resolve to liberate Iran from religious tyranny, Mrs. Rajavi said.

The only way to achieve the rights of all sectors of Iranian society, teachers, pensioners, workers, nurses, and the medical staff, suffering from the regime’s oppression and corruption, is the overthrow of Khamenei and henchmen like Ebrahim Raisi by the MEK Resistance Units and supporters of The Iranian opposition group, the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), through an uprising.

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

