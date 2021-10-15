Panthera Group Steps With 6 Months of Food, Supplies for Struggling Bangkok Orphanage
BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Panthera Group, Thailand’s leading integrated operator of hospitality, law, and marketing businesses, brought six months of food and supplies to a Bangkok orphanage struggling for support during the coronavirus pandemic.
Panthera Director Dean Capewell funded the 300,000-baht donation of everything from 5,000 kilograms of rice to 500 toothbrushes to boxes of footballs and basketballs, all vital supplies for the home caring for not only orphans, but underprivileged, disabled, and abandoned boys 4-18 years old.
Like so many charities in Thailand, Mahamek has struggled to feed their 160 growing boys, who can consume more than 60 kilograms of food a day. Such foundations relied heavily on international donations, as well as support at home. Not only did donations dry up during the coronavirus pandemic that began in March 2020, but disease-control restrictions hampered Mahamek’s ability to host fundraisers, such as fairs and concerts.
“I knew that orphanages are really struggling with donations and when I got a call asking if I could help, I was happy to,” Capewell said. “These children have virtually nothing, so I said let’s do it.”
On Oct. 1, Panthera’s trucks rolled up to the boy’s home in Bangkok’s Sathorn District with 5,000 kg. of rice, 4,000 packets of instant noodles, 1,800 cartons of milk, 3,000 eggs, and 15,000 baht in cookies, crackers, and snacks.
Panthera staff also unloaded 500 liters each of cooking or and soy sauce and 500 kg. of salt and sugar. There was also boxes of cleaning products: 100 kg. of cleaning powder, 100 kg. of laundry detergent, and 100 liters each of dish soap and flood-cleaning disinfectant.
There was plenty in the Panthera’s trucks for the kids, too, with 500 bars of soap, 500 tubes of toothpaste, 500 toothbrushes and 500 bottles of shampoo.
Finally, Capewell’s donation included 10,000 baht in sports equipment, notebooks, pencils, and pens.
“Thailand has been my second home,” Capewell said. “When I see what has happened during the pandemic, my heart goes out to everyone. Bangkok has been good to me, so I want to give back.”
