Organic Medicinal Herbs Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Extensive research about herbal medicines, and numerous applications of herbal medicine, increasing demand for natural medicines.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Organic Medicinal Herbs market was valued at USD 346.03 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 533.21 Million by year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.37%. With the rising public awareness and the global demand of efficacious herbal products, the organic cultivation of medicinal plants is the need of the hour. In organic farming, crop cultivation depends on the use of organic (natural) ingredients and avoids the use of synthetic chemical inputs (herbicides, fertilizers, pesticides), and genetically modified organism seeds.
Consumers in developed countries are becoming more attentive to natural products; and are demanding more information on the ingredients and the additives found in their food, drink and health products – including information on processes used to grow the plant raw materials used in the products they are purchasing. In some situations they are also willing to pay higher prices. The demand for local, organic herbs is rapidly growing with the recovery of herbalism and cohesive medicine.
Herbal extracts are increasingly being used in consumer goods-from cosmetics to food. Phytomedicines refer to a group of natural substances that include certain herbs and such products of plant origin that are used as dietary supplements. They have speciï¬c pharmacological effects in human health. Many of these substances have anti-inï¬‚ammatory, anti-allergic, and several other therapeutic effects.
Market Overview:
The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are among the fastest-growing sectors, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. The industry is vital for its life-saving medical innovation that improves people's health and quality of life in a country. Rapid technological advancements, continued growth in the biologics field, and an increase in medication manufacture and distribution all contribute to the pharma and healthcare industries' enormous growth. Rapid technological advancements include Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, virtual reality, additive manufacturing, medical imaging and other Industry 4.0 technologies is revolutionizing pharma and healthcare industry. Pharmaceutical firms create jobs in technical assistance, scientific research, and production, as well as develop drugs to improve health, eradicate diseases, and extend life expectancy.
Competitive Landscape:
The global Organic Medicinal Herbs market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolios to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The report further discusses in depth the business strategies undertaken by key manufacturers on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations. It sheds light on the companies holding largest market share in terms of revenue in the global Organic Medicinal Herbs market.
Key companies profiled in the report are:
Young Living, Symrise AG, Firmenich, Worlee Group, Kangcare Bioindustry Co, Ltd, Sunrise Nutrachem, Organic Spices, Inc., Frontier Natural Products Co-op, Native Extracts Pty Ltd and New Zealand Botanicals among others
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Echinacea herb is being studied for use in combating protozoan, viral, bacterial and fungal infections. The herb is also used as an anti-inflammatory agent, and as a possible chemo preventative agent. Active constituents in the herb vary according to the three main species and include essential oils, flavonoids, polyacetylenes, alkylamides, caffeic acid derivatives (primarily echinocoside), and polysaccharides. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.83%
• Many of herbs are majorly native to the Americas, such as Echinacea, and stinging nettles, and lavender. Their ability to support pollinators and their inclination to grow in diverse communities make them valuable for existing operations.
• The utilization of medicinal plants are: direct utilization in the form of plant parts (root, stem, leaf, seed, and bark), powder, extracts, medicinal chemicals (alkaloids, glycosides) and plant drugs
• According to an estimate by the World Health Organization, around 4 billion people in the world use herbal medicines for their primary healthcare needs
• Neither herbal medicines nor organic medicines are regulated in many countries, including developed countries like United States. Many of these medicines are sold as dietary supplements and can be consumed without a prescription
• Echinacea is one of the popular types of medicinal plants. These plant’s blooms have been used for centuries as medicine in juice, tea and extracts. Currently, they can be taken as supplements and powders. The best-known use of Echinacea is to reduce symptoms of the common cold. The plant is widely used to strengthen the immune system and fight infections Treats and also help avert urinary tract infections
• On the basis of product, the extract segment is estimated to be the largest segment in the market at USD 258.90 Million in 2020. Organic medicinal herb extracts are plant extracts, which have medicinal properties and are a rich source of several active compounds, such as alkaloids, steroids, tannins, glycosides, volatile oils, phenols, and flavonoids
• A lot of developments are taking place in the end-use industries to serve consumer needs, thereby aiding in the evolution of these industries. One single extract can be used for multiple applications when used in combination with other extracts or ingredients; for instance, ashwagandha extract is used for hiccups, arthritis, asthma, insomnia, tuberculosis, leukoderma, bronchitis and chronic liver diseases. As a result of this diversity, there is a broad scope of growth for end-user industries
• The major driving factors for powdered organic medicinal herb extracts are cost-effectiveness, greater dosing flexibility, superior absorption, stability and bioavailability, low dusting nature. The ease in handling the product while mixing it as a food additive, feed additive, pharmaceutical, or nutraceutical ingredient is also expected to propel the market growth at a CAGR of 6.18%
• Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global market due to the extensive use of herbal medicine in many parts of the region
Segments covered in the report:
This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Organic Medicinal Herbs market on the basis of Herb, form, source, product, end use, and region:
Herb (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
• Echinacea
• Rosemary
• Sage
• Myrtle
• Thyme
• NML
• Chives
• Mint
• Multi-herb Products
• Others
Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
• Leaves
• Roots
• Fruits
• Others
Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
• Extracts
• Essential Oil
Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
• Powder
• Liquid
End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
• Medicinal
• Functional food & beverage
• Others
Regional analysis covers:
• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
In addition to corporate strategy, Organic Medicinal Herbs market throws light on different properties to curb the progress of fuel or industry. The focus is more on applicable sales strategies to increase the company’s productivity to achieve higher economic performance. Research reports use effective graphical presentation techniques such as tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and info graphics.
Important Coverage in the Organic Medicinal Herbs Market Report:
• Detailed analysis of Global Organic Medicinal Herbs Market by a thorough assessment of the technology, product type, application, and other key segments of the report
• Investigative study of the market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and limitations that can influence the market growth
• Comprehensive analysis of the regions of the Organic Medicinal Herbs industry and their futuristic growth outlook
• Competitive landscape benchmarking with key coverage of company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies
Finally, all aspects of the Organic Medicinal Herbs market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.
