Bellflower CA Substance Abuse Intensive Inpatient Treatment Programs Updated

A Southern California drug addiction center at (800) 994-2184 has recently updated its inpatient rehab services. Gratitude Lodge’s inpatient addiction treatment centers in Long Beach and Newport Beach provide expert staff and a safe environment to help clients complete a detox program during their stay.

/EIN News/ -- Long Beach, United States, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The addiction rehabilitation center’s updated intensive inpatient therapy offers clients 24/7 access to professionals, along with daily individual counseling and group therapy. Inpatients now carry out their stay in luxurious accommodations, as well as shared spaces to help patients get into a positive mindset that encourages growth and communication.



More information is available at https://www.gratitudelodge.com

This upgrade to Gratitude Lodge’s inpatient program includes an integrated 12-step method that can be continued in aftercare. This is a spiritual practice that provides clients with a clear path and support network.

During detox, inpatients can expect to take part in revitalizing activities such as relaxing on the beach, hiking, surfing, and taking walks on scenic routes through Southern California. Inpatient rehab allows clients to focus on recovery in an immersive and tranquil environment, making a fresh start in a new place with others who are on a similar path.

Inpatient rehab lasts for an average of 30 days but can last any amount of time from 7 to more than 90 days, as the length of stay depends on the client’s rate of recovery, the severity of their addiction, and mental health history.

The recent announcement is in line with the facility’s commitment to helping people with substance abuse issues in Bellflower, Fountain Valley, and surrounding areas be thankful for what they have and rediscover what it feels like to view each day as a gift.

Gratitude Lodge believes that rehab should be accessible to everyone, which is why it accepts most PPO insurance, including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Aetna, and Tricare. The center has established a strong reputation for its high-quality resources and client care, as indicated by its numerous positive client reviews.

A satisfied client said, “The house is beautiful and well maintained, the beds are comfortable, the staff is caring and incredibly patient, and there are homemade meals and food available all day, any time. Possibly most important is that it was not one size fits all and my individual medical needs were met even though it didn’t follow the basic protocol. I was individually evaluated and actually listened to. There’s also good structure to the days along with group and private therapy without being overwhelming.”

Interested parties can find further details by calling (800) 994-2184 or visiting https://www.gratitudelodge.com

Website: https://www.gratitudelodge.com/

Name: Alex Sadak Email: alex@gratitudelodge.com Organization: Gratitude Lodge Address: 3849 Chatwin Ave, Long Beach, California 90808, United States