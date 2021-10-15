The International Organization for Migration announces prominent panel of Judges for the 2021 West and Central Africa Migration Journalism Award

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) (www.IOM.int), the UN Migration agency, is proud to announce the esteemed panel of judges and jury chairman, APO Group Founder and Chairman, Mr. Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, for the 2021 West and Central Africa Migration Journalism Award (https://bit.ly/3FJn9jr).

This journalist competition is aimed at fostering quality reporting in West and Central Africa on migration subject-matters including environmental migration, migrant reintegration, awareness raising about irregular migration and alternatives to irregular migration in the region.

The list of judges are:

Ms. Fatma Samoura: Secretary General of FIFA

Mr. Christian Yoka: Africa Director of the French Development Agency (AFD)

Mr. Filipe de Botton: Founder of the Portuguese Diaspora Council

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa: Nigerian politician and former member of the Nigeria Federal House of Representatives representing Ikorodu Constituency in Lagos State.

Ms. Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala: Action Senior Vice President/Vice President for Finance and Chief Finance Officer for African Development Bank Group (AfDB)

Mr. Alpha Seydi Ba: IOM Spokesperson and Regional Media and Communications Officer in West and Central Africa

Ms. Hind Aissaoui Bennani: IOM Regional Migration, Environment and Climate Change Specialist for West and Central Africa

Ms. Emily Cholette: IOM Project Manager for Migrants as Messengers

Ms. Fatoumata Lejeune-Kaba: Head of External Engagement Unit of the West Africa Regional Office, UNHCR

Mr. Selim Meddeb Hamrouni: Senior Editor, UNHCR Regional Bureau for West and Central Africa

Ms. Ramatoulaye Diene: Senegalese community Radio Journalist and member of the Young Journalists’ Network About Migration

Mr. Ibrahim Kargbo: A returned migrant, activist, musician, songwriter and actor

Chairman Mr. Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard: Founder and Chairman of APO Group

The competition, submission of entries which ends today (15 October 2021), aims to celebrate journalists who bring attention to the many facets of migration in West and Central Africa in both French and English language. It focuses on fostering fair and balanced reporting on migration, including environmental migration, and awareness raising on safe migration and alternatives to irregular migration. It is intended to honour, encourage and recognise outstanding stories from the region that shed light on migration from various perspectives, including safe migration, migration and climate change, and returning migrants reintegration.

Through this Award, IOM encourages journalists to:

Present people with a truer, more complete view of migration issues;

Tell migration stories in a balanced and ethical way to help migrants make informed decisions;

Share accurate information to help communities and families support migrants in making knowledgeable choices; and,

Share fair and balanced stories that contribute to upholding the dignity of migrants.

Prizes will be awarded to up to eight winners (up to USD 1,250 each). The winning journalists will also receive a plaque of recognition and will be invited to a virtual Award Ceremony on November 10, 2021.

For more information or to submit your migration story before 15 October 2021, visit: https://bit.ly/3p5dBct.

