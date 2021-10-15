Sokin signs Miami Dolphins as its first NFL partner
Global Payments Provider, Sokin, looks to grow brand in US with innovative marketing partnership.
The US’ diverse migrant culture is a very important market for Sokin, and we wanted to create a payments solution which genuinely supports this demographic, and their payments needs.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sokin, a global payments provider, is delighted to announce a new multi-year partnership with the Miami Dolphins. The three-year deal is Sokin’s first substantial sponsorship agreement in North America and its first with an NFL team.
— Vroon Modgill
During the season, Sokin will invest in activations that inspire fans to achieve their MoneyGoals - whether its saving for new merchandise or supporting local community projects - through the benefits of Sokin’s global payments and international transfers.
"Not only does this partnership symbolize Sokin’s intent to revolutionize the global remittance landscape, but it also furthers our portfolio of working with forward-thinking organizations who understand the importance of using tech innovation to help improve the lives of those around us,” added Vroon Modgill, CEO of Sokin. “The US’ diverse migrant culture is a very important market for Sokin, and we wanted to create a payments solution which genuinely supports this demographic, and their payments needs. As a result, we’ve ensured our Global Currency Account has a tremendous footprint on an unprecedented scale compared to other providers in the market. This means we can truly help those people looking to for a better way to manage their money.
“We are thrilled to join forces with the Miami Dolphins as we continue to grow throughout the Americas to help millions of sporting fans and followers around the world have greater access to global payments saving them time and money.”
“The Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium are global brands, and we are excited to join forces with Sokin, a progressive and dynamic organization on their first NFL partnership,” said Jeremy Walls, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer of Miami Dolphins. “Miami’s culture, demographics and innovative ethos fits perfectly into Sokin’s comprehensive strategy to helps fans and companies achieve their financial objectives.”
Over recent months, Sokin has been confirmed as the Official FX Global Payments Provider for well-known football clubs Arsenal, Everton, Fulham FC and AS Monaco.
Sokin launched its Global Currency Account in August 2021 to give consumers and businesses access to a fairer and more transparent payments system by removing barriers that have historically hindered access and financial inclusion.
Sokin is the first subscription-based global payments solution with unlimited international transfers and cost-effective currency exchange in 38 currencies to over 200 countries and territories* for one fixed monthly fee, without hidden charges.
– Ends –
Editor’s Notes
Sokin is the official FX global payments provider for well-known football clubs Arsenal, Everton, Fulham FC and AS Monaco, with others due to be announced shortly, and has partnered with Mastercard in Europe, Asia and Singapore. Other territories will be rolled out shortly.
About Sokin
Sokin is a global currency account provider focused on creating an open and transparent payments platform. It is the only payment provider enabling global payments for a fixed monthly fee, giving consumers the power to make unlimited payments and transfers. There are no additional costs or hidden fees just straightforward currency exchange and money transfers, simplifying and democratising the process. Sokin was founded by Vroon Modgill in 2019, the company is headquartered in London and has 10 offices globally.
For more information, please go to www.sokin.com.
Sokin is a trading name, and a registered trademark of Plata Capital Ltd. For further information on accessing the Sokin app, and related payment services, in your country of residence please refer to www.sokin.com.
*Subject to, and pending, local licensing and regulatory requirements. Please refer to sokin.com/regulation for further information.
About the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida, having joined the NFL as part of the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The organization has played in five Super Bowls, winning championships following the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons. The franchise also has won five conference championships and 13 division championships. The Dolphins play home games at Hard Rock Stadium and train at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. For more information, visit Dolphins.com.
Sian Dennis
Sokin
+44 333 311 0300
media@sokin.net