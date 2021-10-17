Lessons from Covid for Education Construction
2Construct discusses trends in education facility construction for flexible, inclusive learning environments that facilitate wellbeing and educational outcomes.
Learning spaces should try and incorporate natural light to make for a pleasant environment with enough space for students to move around for effective collaboration.”MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The impact of Covid-19 has been widespread and no more so than for schools who have had to adapt and be flexible in ways previously never imagined. Moving forward, flexibility and wellbeing will no doubt continue to drive the thinking and behaviours within the education sector.
— Travis Harvey, Senior Associate at CO-OP Studio
In particular for schools, it will be about constructing creative, flexible and inclusive learning environments that facilitate wellbeing and educational outcomes.
Leading construction company, 2Construct, has significant education construction experience and expertise and have recently published a report entitled, “Education Facilities of the Future.” The report discusses the future construction trends of STEAM, Creative and Scientific spaces and Multipurpose learning environments. As Managing Director, Duncan McPherson says, “if you take a silver lining from the Covid Pandemic, it’s how we have adapted and now building a future which is inherently flexible and wellbeing focused. The challenge for primary and secondary schools now, is to ensure that the construction of new facilities has this flexibility and wellbeing focus established into the design from the very beginning.”
The importance of wellbeing in the creation of happy, well-adjusted learners cannot be underestimated for new school construction, even in non-covid times.
The Reggio Emilia educational philosophy and pedagogy is something educators and designers are increasingly excited about in bringing wellbeing and experiential learning to the forefront of the learning environment. From a design and construction point of view the physical environment is of fundamental importance to the early childhood program and increasingly right through to upper education years; often referred to as the "third teacher", alongside adults and other students.
Peter Schreuder of DS Architects offers his insights into some ideas to consider when designing learning spaces for the future.
“Learning spaces should try and incorporate natural light to make for a pleasant environment with enough space for students to move around for effective collaboration. A variety of furniture and seating arrangements gives students a choice in where they sit and how they interact. You can never have too many writing and pinnable surfaces, and audio visual systems must help, not hinder, learning. Think beyond the classroom and create a learning precinct by integrating informal learning areas adjacent to classrooms.”
Examples of these ideas are explained in this video of Monash University's next generation learning spaces.
We are living in a changing world, that will need to allow our students to exercise their creativity, respect, and empathy. Travis Harvey, Senior Associate at CO-OP Studio offers his thoughts on this direction.
“The return to flexible and remote learning will be a challenge for many during Covid, but I am sure the principals, teachers, support staff, students and families will embrace this new way of learning. I was privileged to work with 2Construct on the new junior school building at Maranatha Christian School’s Endeavour Hills. The facility would integrate primary and secondary streams on a single site, it was to be the first stage of a four-stage redevelopment of the school’s Endeavour Hills campus. They approached this project with professionalism and a cooperative mindset, working well with the school and design consultant team on this complex project. Management of challenges were mitigated in a timely manner, as well as dealing with COVID restrictions and ensuring that Maranatha Christian School was delivered in time for student arrival at the beginning of the school year.”
Explore how education is being transformed within our 2Construct Education Report. To download the report, click here.
2Construct is a Melbourne based construction company with extensive schools and education experience and focus.
