Travis Fauque Discusses How Real Estate Investing Can Supplement Income
Travis Fauque recently discussed how real estate investing can provide excellent supplemental income
Investors looking for a quicker return may consider house flipping”LANDER, WYOMING, USA, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A majority of millionaires have three income streams. This information was gathered from a five-year-long study by Tom Corley, author of "Rich Habits." Travis Fauque is an entrepreneur who knows what it takes to reach your full earning potential. He recently discussed how real estate investing can provide the supplemental income you've been seeking.
"Owning property can result in major income streams," Travis Fauque said. "However, it's only for those who are ready to take on the responsibility."
Travis Fauque explained that owning additional properties means added responsibility, but it can mean great profit for those who are up to the challenge. For instance, a rental property can bring in additional monthly and annual income. However, the property will need to be maintained and consistently occupied. The profit must outweigh the costs of such maintenance.
Fauque stated that investing in rental properties requires a lot of commitment. A qualified property manager can help you keep your rentals as a side hustle without taking over the time needed for your full-time job.
"Investors looking for a quicker return may consider house flipping," Travis Fauque said. "This allows for one major sum of income as opposed to many, smaller monthly payments."
Fauque explained that the real estate market is one that is relatively stable. It is less susceptible to major fluctuations than other investment markets. The average house flip requires about six months of renovation. It can even be an entirely hands-off process if you hire others to perform the renovations for you.
One of the most passive forms of real estate investment is through investing in Real Estate Investment Trusts. The investor buys into a trust or corporation, and that corporation uses the funds to invest in real estate.
"The upside of investing this way is that it's even more passive than house flipping or owning rentals," Travis Fauque said. "You can diversify your portfolio with properties of different types and in different locations. These are also investments that are easy to liquefy. They don't require a lot of complicated processes, like selling a traditional residential or commercial property."
Travis Fauque concluded that there are many ways to receive passive income through real estate investing. Real Estate Investment Trusts and online real estate platforms require less involvement, but often require a large initial investment to see short-term returns. Home flipping and rentals can start providing income quickly, but they require a significant amount of hard work and organization.
"Real estate investment can be what takes your overall income to the next level," Fauque said. "Speak with a qualified financial investor about which real estate investment options are best for you."
