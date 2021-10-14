DEED Announces First Round of Main Street Economic Revitalization Awards

Today’s announcement identifies the partners who will be running the programs in their communities

Today, the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced the partners for the first round of the Main Street Economic Revitalization Program. This new $80 million statewide economic redevelopment program, distributed through two rounds of applications, will award grants to partner organizations to establish programs within specific communities that will, in turn, fund economic development and redevelopment projects.

The first round of grants will award up to $39,850,000 to organizations across Minnesota. The second round of funding, with up to $40 million in funding, will be made available in March of 2022.

“Minnesota’s main streets are key drivers of growth, and so many of them have suffered in the last 18 months, “said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “These grants and loans will create jobs, and they’ll help spark investment in key commercial corridors across the state.”

This program makes grants to nonprofit partner organizations to fund 30% matching grants up to $750,000 and guaranteed loans up to $2,000,000 to eligible recipients for eligible projects that are designed to address the greatest economic development and redevelopment needs that have arisen in communities across Minnesota since March 15, 2020.

That includes hardship suffered due to the pandemic, civil unrest, and other challenges our commercial corridors since that date.

The following organization have been selected to be partnership organizations through the first round of Main Street Economic Revitalization awards. These organizations will implement Main Street Revitalization efforts in their regions.

African Career, Education & Resource (ACER), INC, Brooklyn Center, $312,000 African Career, Education & Resource (ACER), Inc. provides access, equity, opportunity to African Immigrants in the north and northwest suburbs of Minneapolis. Their project will provide grants to businesses in commercial corridors in Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center to support economic recovery from the impacts of COVID-19 outbreak and social unrest in the area.

Partner organizations receiving grant funds from this program can use the funds to establish a program within their service area to provide assistance to eligible recipient and projects.

Once programs are established partner organizations can offer grants up to $750,000 per project or up to $2,000,000 in guaranteed loans. Leveraged grants can cover up to 30% project cost. Guaranteed loans will be guaranteed by the state up to 80% of the value of the loan.

Leverage grants and guaranteed loans can be used eligible recipients for the following:

Repair, or renovation of real property

Building construction

Landscaping and streetscaping

Demolition and site preparation

Predesign and design

Engineering

Infrastructure

Related site amenities

Eligible recipients will not apply directly to DEED for funding – only the partner organizations identified above. As they set up their programs, please contact them for more information and how to request assistance for a specific eligible project.