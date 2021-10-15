Hernando Fernandez Talks about Empowering Communities During National Hispanic Heritage Month
Hernando Fernandez, a real estate entrepreneur and blockchain evangelist, fully the importance of investing in alternative currencies and building communities of wealth, particularly within the Latinx community during National Hispanic Heritage Month. Fernandez, a serial entrepreneur who has a long career of establishing businesses dedicated to building wealth and improving individual financial circumstances, hails from Columbia. Coming to this country of opportunity has instilled in him a sense of duty and a commitment to, "cada uno llega a uno enseñar uno! (each one, reach one, teach one!)."
Significance of National Hispanic Heritage Month and Community Empowerment
National Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs between September 15 – October 15, serves as a time to recognize, honor, and commemorate the contributions the various cultures which make up the Latinx experience in the United States. It began as a heritage week established in 1968 by then President Lyndon Johnson and expanded to a month in 1989 by former President George H.W. Bush. The celebration has been marked by a Presidential Proclamation every year since.
It is under the backdrop of the month Hernando Fernandez feels presents an excellent opportunity to highlight the difference in opportunities between Latinx Americans and those of the majority white culture. “We know that according to Census data, those of Hispanic heritage (from Spanish speaking countries excluding Spain) represent the fastest growing demographic in the U.S.
Unfortunately, Hispanic wealth is just less than 10% that of whites (median wealth of $14,000 for Hispanics versus $160,000 median household wealth for whites as of 2019). We must use this month as an opportunity to educate ourselves on wealth building strategies and come together as a community to uplift, build, and create greater wealth,” says Fernandez.
Creating Opportunities for Emerging Wealth
Hernando Fernandez preaches the benefits of not only homeownership creating generational wealth within the community, but real estate investment as well. There are plenty of models of other communities who have learned the benefits of pooling financial resources to invest in properties, create business opportunities, and care for the needs of the Latinx population first to be able to take advantage of opportunities in the broader economy.
Living in Miami, where real estate values surged nearly 7.5% in the past year (according to Zillow.com) at an average of more than $326,000 per home (and is expected to rise 9.4% in the coming year), Fernandez knows that those who are well positioned to take advantage of rising interest come out on top. Education and the pooling of resources are some of the ways he sees Hispanics being able to take their rightful place in the economic growth we are beginning to experience again in this country after a difficult 2020.
“I was able to gain valuable insight and knowledge from my early days as a real estate loan officer in 2005 about the value of investing in property. It is my responsibility to the community, especially during National Hispanic Heritage Month, but all times, to share this knowledge and help my community strive and grow financially.”
