Gce – Global Custom Events Eases the Process of Event Management for Companies Attempting to Organize Global Events

Expand your company’s presence around the world with localized global events offered by GCE - Global Custom Events, a top-rank global CxO events organizer

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, United States , Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If your company aims to generate demand over the world and your local and internal resources do not suffice to organize and execute such globally localized CxO events, GCE - Global Custom Events can be the solution. Operating in more than 60 cities worldwide and with local experts in every region that speak the native languages, GCE helps companies expand their reach to and beyond their expectations.

GCE - Global Custom Events, a leading global event provider which designs, plans, and manages executive events, operates in more than 60 cities worldwide providing flexible service opportunities with its mix-and-match service modules. GCE, a top-notch event management specialist, is a division of the GEN - The Global Executive Network. In the post-COVID-19 era, the company also organizes online events where well-known names in the field meet online.

Leave your localized CxO event to an expert with a global reach

Once you decide to work with GCE, you will benefit eminently from the variety of local services provided. First, GCE’s global reach allows your firm to find the right business professionals, industry-related attendees, influencers, decision-makers, and even influential speakers across the industry. With 24 years of experience and over 1,000 events organized worldwide per year, GCE outstrips its rivals. Second, GCE offers fast and hassle-free execution for your global events. Thanks to the company’s deep-rooted history, the local experts on the ground make sure your event runs flawlessly and efficiently with 24/7 support.

The mix-and-match service module, just ready to be tailored to your CxO events needs

Among the variety of services provided, all you must do is to decide on how much support is required. After specifying your needs, the GCE team will come up with a unique and tailored offer. The services provided include comprehensive target audience research, research for relevant topics for your event and eloquent speakers, invitation procedure, invitation landing page, delegate management procedure, venue selection and contracting, full AV equipment and interpreters, senior-level facilitator on-site that speaks the local language and English, multilingual global teams available always, chauffeured black-car service for delegates and full project management.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.gce-global-custom-events.com

GCE–Global Custom Events Ltd.

Rm 607 Yen Sheng Centre

64 Hoi Yuen Road

Kwun Tong

Kowloon, Hong Kong

Website: https://www.gce-global-custom-events.com





Name: GCE–Global Custom Events Organization: GCE–Global Custom Events Ltd. Phone: +852-300-85731