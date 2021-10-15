Attorney General Schmitt Joins 19-State Effort Urging Congress to Oppose Increased Natural Gas, Oil Costs

Oct 14, 2021, 16:51 PM by AG Schmitt

Today, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt joined a 19-state coalition urging Congress to reject burdensome legislation that would increase fees on energy producers and hit American consumers with even greater price hikes. The two bills in question are the Methane Emissions Reduction Act in the Senate, and a provision of the Build Back Better Act in the House of Representatives.