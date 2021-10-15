10/14/21-NORTH KAWAIHAE SBH INFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVEMENTS BEGIN MONDAY 

Submit Release
DAVID Y. IGE GOVERNOR

SUZANNE D. CASE  CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate News Release: October 14, 2021

NORTH KAWAIHAE SBH INFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVEMENTS BEGIN MONDAY 

(Kawaihae) – Renovations at the North Kawaihae Small Boat Harbor (SBH) will begin on October 18. Site Engineering, Inc. has been contracted by the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean (DOBOR) to upgrade the harbor’s infrastructure.  

After demolition work, construction crews will resurface asphalt on the access road, lay pavement over the existing gravel parking lot, make improvements to drainage and utility systems, build a new outdoor shower, and install new solar-powered streetlights.  

The boat launch ramp will remain open throughout most of the construction. However, access to the ramp will be closed for approximately one week while the portion of the access road at the top of the boat ramp is resurfaced. Access to the existing marginal wharf slips will be limited, but not obstructed.   

The existing gravel parking lot will be closed starting October 25 and reopen December 21. The newly paved parking lot will close again from January 12 to 18, 2022 for pavement striping.   

Throughout the project, boaters may use the South Kawaihae Small Boat Harbor boat launch ramp or Puakō Boat Ramp for ocean access and trailer parking. 

The $1,255,572 project is estimated to be completed by January 28, 2022. 

 

# # # 

 

Media Contact: 

Giovonni Parks 

Communications Specialist 

(808) 587-0396 

[email protected] 

 

