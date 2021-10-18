San Francisco’s Veteran-Owned ‘DJ Snick At Night’ Bounces Back After the Pandemic Taking Events to the Next Level

DJ Snick at Night

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Forbes, 50 percent of Black-owned businesses closed their doors due to the devastation of the pandemic, but one set of brave entrepreneurs pivoted to create a one-of-a-kind event planning agency. San Francisco sensation DJ Snick At Night Audio Visual Company, the brainchild of founders Carlina Williams and the famous DJ Snick At Night aka Snick is reviving corporate parties and events all over the West coast.

With 82 percent of all weddings postponed in 2020, this once thriving business considered closing, but their inner resilience and the determination taught these two go-getters to fight on another day. Now as the country reopens for in person meetings, Carlina and Snick are exploding on the entertainment scene with a full-fledge production company ready to host office holiday parties, conferences, and more.

These two Black female pioneers forged their way in a male-dominated industry by providing top-notch service, an extensive music list, and above all – punctual professionals. Carlina, a former E3 Master at Arms with 5 years of service runs this production company with precision. The Navy veteran who has produced countless events knows the importance of time-sensitive logistics and the value of real-time communication with customers.

Snick brings artistry and audio-visual technical expertise to this dynamic duo. As a music aficionado, technician and all-around party enthusiast, DJ Snick At Night knows how to get the event set up AND jumping. From corporate events to weddings and concerts, DJ Snick At Night pulls the right tunes for your occasion from her extensive musical library.

The flexible team provides a full production service including Video Projection, Lighting, Audio, Pipe and Drape, and even flat-screen televisions.

To liven up festivities DJ Snick At Night also offers crowd-pleasing, interactive social activities such as an Open-Air Photo Booth, Karaoke, Streaming, and more!

For more information contact Carlina Williams, 415-800-1170, or by email at djsnickatnight@gmail.com