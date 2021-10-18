Iglesia Ni Cristo: Core Beliefs
Whether you've already attended a service at an Iglesia Ni Cristo congregation in your area or you're thinking about giving the Church a try, it's smart to delve into what a church believes before you decide to become a member. Here, Iglesia Ni Cristo shares some of its core beliefs (for more information, feel free to visit the Church's website).
The Lord Jesus Christ — Iglesia Ni Cristo's Cornerstone
Believers at Iglesia Ni Cristo believe that Jesus Christ is the true Son of God and the only mediator between God and man. The Church believes that Christ is man in nature. Just like the rest of us, Christ dealt with hunger, thirst, fatigue, temptation, and death. Iglesia Ni Cristo members believe that all people will eventually be subject to Christ's true power.
One God, The Father
The members of Iglesia Ni Cristo congregations believe that God is the Creator of all things. Members believe that God is a spirit, not a flesh-and-bone person. There is no trinity of persons in God. Though the Bible speaks of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, never does it refer to all of them as gods nor as three persons in one God; rather, it points to the Father alone as the true God. Members believe that God is endless and immortal, and the Creator of both the Heavens and the Earth.
The Holy Scriptures
Iglesia Ni Cristo members believe that the Bible is inspired by God, and is the sole basis of faith and service to God. The Gospel is the power of God unto salvation to those who believe, for in it the righteousness of God is revealed. The Holy Scriptures are inspired by God and profitable for teaching, for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, and for instruction in righteousness, that the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished for all good works.
Worship of God
Members of Iglesia Ni Cristo believe that since God created man and has instructed man to worship Him, it's important to do so. Congregational worship service is of extreme importance in the Church Of Christ that is why members are strictly forbidden to forsake it. To willfully forsake it is a grave sin. Church members believe in both outright worship and worship through obedience to God's instructions. Church services at Iglesia Ni Cristo worship God through prayer, offerings, song, and study.
The Church and Salvation
Iglesia Ni Cristo believes that Church of Christ membership is required for salvation. The Church believes that Christ will not save people who are not members of his Church, as doing so would disobey God's law.
The Church Administration
Members of Iglesia Ni Cristo believe that God requires submission to the Church's Administration, as the Administration has been trusted by God to minister His message. Iglesia Ni Cristo believes that in abiding by the word of the Church Administration, followers are abiding by the word of Christ.
