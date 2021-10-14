Submit Release
Pax­ton Vic­to­ri­ous Against San Anto­nio ISD Unlaw­ful Vac­cine Mandate

All employees of San Antonio ISD should know that they are not required to be vaccinated at this time and cannot be terminated for not being vaccinated. In the event that any SAISD employees are terminated, they should contact the Texas Attorney General’s office immediately.

Attorney General Ken Paxton applauds the Texas Supreme Court’s decision to temporarily stop enforcement of SAISD’s vaccine policy requiring that all its employees be vaccinated for COVID-19 by October 15.

“No local entity is above state law.” Attorney General Paxton said. “I am glad to see that the Supreme Court of Texas has again confirmed that the Governor’s decisions control at both the state and local levels," Attorney General Paxton said. "This decision should serve as a reminder to all Texas school districts that they should be using their limited funds on educating children and equipping teachers, not defending unlawful vaccine mandates.”

Read the court’s opinion here.

