VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Launches Nationwide Law Enforcement Recruitment Initiative: Be A Florida Hero

Governor Ron DeSantis said, “As many areas of the country are defunding the police, I want law enforcement officers across the country to know that in Florida, we have your back. Not only did we pass one of the most comprehensive pro-police laws in the nation this year, we are also pursuing legislation this upcoming session to help recruit and retain high-quality law enforcement talent in Florida. This new initiative will further enhance Florida’s recruitment efforts. I want to thank Attorney General Ashley Moody for recognizing the importance of recruiting talented and dedicated law enforcement officers and launching ‘Be A Florida Hero.’”

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said, "I want to thank the Attorney General for her unwavering support of law enforcement here in Florida. The 'Be A Florida Hero' website gives our state an upper hand in recruiting the best of the best to service in each of our 67 counties, including right here in Hillsborough County. We are grateful for this new tool and look forward to the new talent who will utilize and later serve and protect our communities."

The Be A Florida Hero initiative is designed to make it easier than ever for someone who is interested in becoming a Florida law enforcement officer to learn about the different agencies, search open positions and find contact information to apply for available jobs. The website includes an interactive map of Florida where users can click on different areas of the state and see exactly where open law enforcement jobs are located. The website also includes in-depth descriptions of each branch of law enforcement in Florida, with contact information for potential job seekers to get in touch with the right agency.

View the Be A Florida Hero website by visiting