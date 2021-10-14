The KA Consulting Group Ranked As A Top 30 B2B Digital Marketing Agency
The KA Consulting Group was just named one of the top 30 B2B Digital Marketing Agencies in 2021 by DesignRush.UNITED STATES , October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The KA Consulting Group was just named one of the top 30 B2B Digital Marketing Agencies in 2021 by DesignRush.
DesignRush is a B2B marketplace that connects brands with professional full-service agencies, web design companies, digital marketing firms, and top technology companies. Their platform lists over 9,300 agencies from over 50 different countries and is consulted by thousands of decision-makers looking to start a project.
Ranked according to service and project portfolios, client reviews and case studies, rates, and other criteria, DesignRush’s Top 30 B2B Digital Marketing Agencies list brings together a group of the best B2B digital marketing agencies around the world that have been handpicked by expert analysts.
“We are very honored to be recognized by DesignRush with such an incredible group of agencies on this list. Our work with some of the top CEOs and Founders in various B2B industries over the years has continued to be our core focus as an agency. I want to thank our team for the exceptional work done on a daily basis that has led to being recognized this year!” said Kimberly Afonso, CEO and Founder of The KA Consulting Group.
The KA Consulting Group is one of the only agencies that specializes in personalized thought leadership strategies exclusively for CEOs and Founders. Its global team of expert consultants help leaders shape their online presence to accurately reflect their identity, intelligence, and purpose by transforming ideas into content for social media, press, personal websites, and campaigns.
The KA Consulting Group works with CEOs and Founders who want to create a platform to lead with thought and purpose through proven digital marketing and branding techniques and personalized thought leadership strategies.
