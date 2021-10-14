Roadway Activity Report for parts of East and Middle Tennessee (October 14 - 20, 2021)

DISTRICT 27

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 resurfacing from the SR-101 ramp (MM 321) to east of SR-1 (US-70) (MM 329): There will be lane closures on I-40 both eastbound and westbound near MM 326 for bridge repairs. One lane will remain open in each direction and THP will assist with traffic control.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNT364]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): Construction signs have been installed with erosion control activities and clearing on going. The contractor has started road and drainage activities which may require some drilling and blasting. Utility relocations for gas, water, sewer, and electric are in progress. Temporary lane closures or traffic stoppages will be necessary as construction activities continue. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Bradley/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-298 (GENESIS RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0.17 to LM 1.68: Mobile lane closures along SR-298 between I-40 and Industrial Blvd. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Support vehicles, signage, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM and 2:30 PM starting 10/07/21 through 10/27/21. [2021-648]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction signs are installed. The contractor is installing erosion control measures ahead of road and drainage activities. Utility relocation activities for gas, water, and sewer are in progress. Construction activities may require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNV010]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-56 (COOKVILLE HWY.) TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions at LM 15.4: Bridge inspection will be continuing its 2-year inspection on the SR-56 bridge over the Caney Fork River at LM 15.4 from 8 AM until 2 PM 10/18/21, 10/19/21, and 10/20/21.

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): The contractor has begun clearing operations, installing erosion control measures, and water line relocation. Intermittent lane closures and flagging operations are expected. Intermittent blasting operation has begun resulting in temporary road closures. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

[Twin K Construction/James/CNV012]

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb county line (LM 24.5) to East Bryant St. (LM 2.9): The contractor will continue installing concrete box culverts and drainage structures. Grade work, bridge work, paving operations, and utility work on the new roadway alignment are ongoing. Traffic is still using the existing SR-56; however, motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction equipment adjacent to roadway. Flaggers may be present to move equipment across the roadway, unload equipment, or complete utility work. The contractor is currently performing grade work at various locations throughout the project. A traffic shift in Smithville will remain from Vaughn Lane to the end of project to allow the contractor to complete work. There will be a temporary diversion for Ferrell Rd, and one remains in place for Williams Road to allow contractor to construct new alignment. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph in the construction zone. Motorists should use caution in this area and watch for flaggers and construction equipment.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Harris/CNT011]

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) resurfacing from north of SR-52 (LM 19.8) to north of Kip Chase Rd (LM 23.1) and SR-154 from Millsap Ave (LM 1.4) to east of Louvaine Rd (LM 6.3): The contractor is currently performing paving operations on SR 28. During this work, one travel lane will be closed, and the contractor will utilize flaggers and advanced warning signs to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. The contractor also will be paving on SR154 and one lane will be closed. Flaggers will be used to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey posted speed limit through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Moore/CNV152]

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-62 resurfacing from east of SR-28 (US-127 / LM 5.8) to the Morgan County line (LM12.7): The contractor has completed resurfacing operations and will be on site intermittently to perform punch list work. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey posted speed limit through the work zone.

[Pavement Restorations, Inc./Moore/CNV126]

JACKSON COUNTY SR-56 resurfacing from north of Riley Creek Road (LM 17.2) to the Macon County line (LM 27.3): The contractor will be on site intermittently performing work on punch list items. Motorists should obey the posted speed limit and use caution through the work zone.

[Pavement Restorations, Inc./Moore/CNV121]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-111 resurfacing from south of East Volunteer Dr (LM 9.4) to SR-294 (LM 14.0) and on SR-52 from near SR-111 (LM 10.2) to north of SR-52/SR-85 (LM 11.0): The contractor will set up nightly lane closures from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM to continue with resurfacing operations. Paving on SR111 is scheduled to begin on Sunday, 10/10 and will continue for the coming weeks. The contractor will also run concurrent operations during the daytime and will be paving after 8:00 AM beginning 10/12 on SR 52 and the northern section of SR111. During these operations, the contractor will place advanced warning signs and will utilize flaggers to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey posted speed limit through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Moore/CNV181]

PICKETT COUNTY SR-325 resurfacing from Star Point Road to SR-111; on SR-111 from north of Jim Beaty Road to Pendergrass Road and from north of SR-295 to south of Red Hill Church Road: The contractor has completed resurfacing and bridge repair operations. The contractor will be on site intermittently to perform punch list work. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and obey posted speed limit.

[Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc./Moore/CNV028]

PUTNAM COUNTY I-40 EB bridge repair and resurfacing from west of Falling Water River Bridge (MM 291) to the ramp from SR-24 (US-70N / MM 300): The contractor will be performing nightly lane closures Sunday through Friday from 7 PM - 6 AM. Contractor will be placing shoulder stone and pavement markings throughout project. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU358]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-56 repair of the bridge over I-40 (LM 0.5): The contractor will be on site the week of 10/10/21 to install a temporary signal system to control traffic from the I-40 offramps as well as SR-56. The signal will flash for a period of three days prior to beginning stop and go operations. Once the signal is in operation, a lane closure will be in effect on SR-56 across the I-40 overpass bridge until project completion on 11/30/21. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be prepared to stop as they approach the work zone.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Moore/CNV279]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (Burgess Falls Road) grading, drainage, signals and paving at the intersection of West Cemetery Road (LM 6.6): The contractor continues their roadside operations and paving along SR-135 and West Cemetery Road, resulting in daily lane closures. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU270]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) slide repair near LM 30.1: The contractor has installed barrier rail and will continue retaining wall construction. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by temporary traffic signals at each end of the project. Be prepared to stop when traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU359]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-290 resurfacing from Shipley Road (LM 1.6) to SR-135 (LM 6.4): The contractor will be installing signs and will begin milling and ADA ramp operations. Motorists should be prepared to stop and be aware of all construction equipment and personnel.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNV231]

PUTNAM AND WHITE COUNTY SR-111 resurfacing from south of Overpass Road (LM 13.5) in White County to north of SR-136 (LM 2.0) in Putnam County: The contractor will be resurfacing the roadway throughout the project, resulting in daily lane closures. Motorists should be aware of all construction equipment and personnel when traveling through the work zone.

[American Pavements, Inc./James/CNV122]

PUTNAM AND WHITE COUNTY SR-135 resurfacing in White County to west of Grider Road in Putnam County, and on SR-136 in White County from near SR-135 to SR-111: The contractor will be installing pavement markings in Putnam and White County along SR-135 and White County along SR-136. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNV106]

DISTRICT 28

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-101 Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 9.44: Mobile lane closures along SR-101 between the intersection of SR-20 & SR-101 and ending at the intersection of SR-101 & Brewer Road. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM and 2:30 PM starting 09/15/21 through 01/15/22. [2021-358]

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-28 (US-HWY. 127) Utility Work both directions from LM 5.82 to LM 13.7: Mobile lane closures between the intersection of SR-127 & SR-30 and ending at the intersection of SR-127 & College Station Mtn Road. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones and flaggers will be present between 9 AM and 2 PM with an estimated completion of 02/20/22. [2021-493]

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-30 bridge repair over the Sequatchie River (LM 10.36): The contractor will be working on SR-30 on the bridge over the Sequatchie River. The lanes have been reduced to 10 feet wide so please use caution when traveling through the area. RESTRICTIONS: No loads over 10 feet wide.

[Jamison Construction, LLC/Voiles/CNV003]

CANNON COUNTY The miscellaneous safety improvements including high friction surface treatment (HFST) on various local roads: The contractor will set up daily lane closures on various Cannon county roads (Hill Creek road, Eugene Reed Road, Short Mountain Road, Pleasant View Road, Old McMinnville Highway, and Ivy Bluff Road) for the installation of various safety improvements. Motorists should use caution and be aware of construction equipment and personnel.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Harris/CNU311]

CANNON AND WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) bridge repair and paving from east of Lincoln Lane (LM 11) in Cannon County to Robinson Road (LM 9.4) in Warren County: The contractor to set up daily lane closures on SR-1 for the construction of ADA ramps, micro-surfacing, and painting. Motorists should use caution and be aware of construction equipment and personnel.

[American Pavements, Inc./Harris/CNV075]

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 resurfacing from near the SR-55 ramp (MM 111) to near Arnold Center Road (MM 118): Project activities will continue from 7 PM to 6 AM. The roadway will be reduced to one lane nightly in both directions to support operations. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone and be prepared to reduce speeds while approaching the work zone located between Coffee County MM 111 to MM 118, the posted speed limit has been reduced from 70 MPH to 60 MPH within the work zone.

[Wright Paving Contractors, Inc./Hussein/CNU338]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) at SR-55 (McMinnville Highway) intersection improvements in Manchester (LM 14.65), and installation of interchange lighting on I-24 at the junction of SR-55 (LM 14.06 - LM 14.74): Project activities continue daily with various roadway construction activities being performed. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Hussein/CNU006]

COFFEE AND GRUNDY COUNTY, I-24 resurfacing from east of Rutledge Hill Road (LM 28.9) in Coffee County to east of the Bells Mill Road bridge (LM 2.5) in Grundy County, including bridge repair: Project activities will continue from 7 PM to 6 AM. The roadway will be reduced to one lane nightly in both directions to support operations. Additionally, pavement marking installation will be performed during the daytime in a mobile operation. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone and be prepared to reduce speeds while approaching the work zone located between Coffee County MM 125.75 to Grundy County MM 129.43. The posted speed limit has been reduced from 65 MPH to 55 MPH within the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Hussein/CNU339]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-15 (US-41) intersection improvement at University Avenue (LM 27.9): Project activities will continue daily. The roadway will be reduced from 4-lanes to 2-lanes. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Hussein/CNV062]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-50 construction of a small drainage structure at (LM 7.6): Project activities will continue daily. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by traffic signal operations. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone and be prepared to stop while approaching the work zone located at LM 7.6. The posted speed limit has been reduced from 40 MPH to 25 MPH within the work zone.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Hussein/CNV062]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) safety improvements from near the Elk River Bridge (LM 2.3) to the Monteagle city limits (LM 7.6) and on SR-108 from near Gap Road (LM 21.5) to near Basham Road (LM 24.0): Flaggers will be present for sign installation on SR-2 and SR-108. Motorists should use caution in the area and watch for flaggers and equipment.

[LU, Inc./Harris/CNV219]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 resurfacing from near SR-50 (LM 20.2) to north of Hege Avenue (LM 25.8): Project activities continue daily. The roadway will be reduced to one lane during construction work, both lanes will be restored by the end of each day. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Hussein/CNV085]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 slide repair between LM 26.3 and LM 26.6: The road will remain one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal while contractor completes slide repairs in the area. Motorists should use caution in the area and watch for flaggers and equipment.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Harris/CNU355]

MARION COUNTY I-24 TDOT Maintenance eastbound from MM 164 to MM 166.6: Shoulder work will reduce traffic to one lane starting at 830 AM Tuesday 10/19/21 eastbound direction only. closure will remain until 430 PM on 10/19/21.

MARION COUNTY SR-156 (SOUTH PITTSBURG MTN. RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 5.97 to LM 5.95: Shoulder and single lane closures along SR-156. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 09/27/21 through 10/20/21 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2021-441]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 resurfacing from south of Richards Lane (LM 16.6) to east of Smith Cemetery Road (LM 18.4): The contractor will be performing paving operations using single lane closures controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the construction zone.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Voiles/CNV174]

MARION COUNTY The S.I.A. route serving Northeast Wood Products in Jasper: The contractor will have intermittent lane closures to perform shoulder and ditch improvements. The lane closures will be controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the area.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Voiles/CNV901]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-8 (SR-111) resurfacing from the SR-8/SR-111 overpass (LM 17.6) to near Old Union Road (LM 18.7): The contractor will be setting up single lane closures to perform paving operations. Please use caution and follow construction signs when driving through the work zone.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Voiles/CNV174]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 resurfacing from north of SR-60 (MM 25) to south of SR-308 (MM 31): During this reporting period the contractor will have nightly lane closures from 7 PM to 6 AM to support resurfacing operations and the placement of final pavement markings. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph in the work zone.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNU335]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-2 (KEITH ST. S.W.) Utility Work southbound from LM 8.57 to LM 9.24: Lane closures between Fairway Drive SW and Harrison Pike. Signage and barrels will be present. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution through the work zones between the hours of 9 am - 2 PM during the daytime and 8 PM - 6 AM during the nighttime. [2020-423/424]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-308 (LAUDERDALE MEMORIAL HWY.) Utility Work westbound from LM 5.43 to LM 6.62: Mobile lane closures between Walker Valley Road and Wacker Blvd for utility construction. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones and flaggers will be present between 9 AM and 3 PM with an estimated completion of 10/15/21. [2021-404]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-312 (HARRISON PK.) Utility Work both directions from LM 8.42 to LM 8.48: A detour of Harrison Pike at Keith Street will cause short delays as traffic is routed along Grove Avenue during utility construction. Motorists should reduce speed and follow signage. Barricades, cones and flaggers will be present between 8 PM and 6 am with an estimated completion of 10/31/21. [2020-423/424]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-74 (OCOEE ST. N.E.) Utility Work both directions from LM 16.26 to LM 16.28: Shoulder and single lane closures between Westview Drive NW and Keith Street NW. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 10/14/21 through 10/29/21 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2020-193]

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 at Exit 33 (SR-308, Lauderdale Highway) bridge work and ramp upgrades: There will be lane shifts in both the Southbound and Northbound lanes from MM 31 to MM 33. The lanes will be reduced to two 11-foot lanes in both directions as work continues on this project. On SR-308 (Lauderdale Highway) there will be intermittent lane closures as the contractor works in this area. On Monday and Tuesday of this reporting period, weather permitting, there will be lane closures on I75 SB from 7 PM-6 AM.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNV124]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on the placement of earth fill and the construction of bridges. Beginning Monday 10/18/21 through Friday 10/22/21 at 9 PM until 6 AM the contractor will close the left (#1) lane of I-24 eastbound for the installation of new overhead sign structures. Chestnut street is closed to through traffic between West 20th Street and West 25th Street and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. The contractor may have brief intermittent lane closures on Broad Street (SR-2) and Market Street (SR-58) to support utility relocation Monday through Friday 8 AM to 5:30 PM.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNU011]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Replacement of Belvoir Ave. bridge over I-24 and I-24 bridges over Germantown Road near MM 183: The contractor is working on final striping throughout project. Single and double alternating lane closures on I-24 EB and WB are planned from 9 PM and 6 AM Sunday nights through Thursday nights to accommodate striping activities. There is a 45 MPH speed limit reduction throughout the project corridor on I-24.

[Bell and Associates Construction, LP/Blevins/CMGC03]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction: All roadways and ramps are in their final alignments. The contractor is now working on final items and traffic should still use caution traveling throughout the interchange. The final work items will mostly consist of off shoulder work/median work. Additionally, lane closures may still occur Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM to finish in roadway items. The speed limit will remain reduced to 45 MPH throughout the interchange until construction crews demobilize.

[C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc./Blevins/DB1801]

HAMILTON COUNTY US-27 (I-124) widening from I-24/US-27 interchange to north of the Olgiati Bridge over the Tennessee River, including widening the Olgiati Bridge: Thursday 10/14/21 to Friday 10/15/21 7 AM- 7 PM Weather Permitting, the contractor will implement a Temporary right lane closure on WB MLK in order to close the Northbound US-27 on Ramp from WB MLK. A CMU will be placed on the ramp to warn of the upcoming closure. Traffic will be detoured using the attached detour map.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Curtis/CNP230]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 TDOT Bridge Maintenance eastbound from MM 178 to MM 179: TDOT Bridge Maintenance will be patching potholes on the deck of the I-24 Bridge, EBL, over the CSX RR, Monday, October 18th, starting at 9:00 PM. One lane will be closed with traffic control in place.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 TDOT Bridge Maintenance eastbound from MM 181 to MM 182: TDOT Bridge Maintenance will be patching potholes on the deck of the I-24 Bridge, EBL, over the Westside Drive (SR-8), Tuesday, October 19th, starting at 9:00 PM. One lane will be closed with traffic control in place.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 TDOT Bridge Maintenance westbound from MM 178 to MM 179: TDOT Bridge Maintenance will be patching potholes on the deck of the I-24 Bridge, WBL, over the ramp to US-27, Thursday, October 14th, starting at 9:00 PM. One lane will be closed with traffic control in place.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 TDOT Bridge Maintenance northbound at MM 3.43: TDOT Bridge Maintenance will be patching potholes on the deck of the I-75 Bridge, NBL, over East Brainard RD (SR-320), Wednesday, October 20th, starting at 9:00 PM. One lane will be closed with traffic control in place.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-153 (STATE HWY. 153) Utility Work both directions from LM 7.7 to LM 8.9: Police assisted nighttime shoulder and multi-lane closures between Chickamauga Dam and Hixson Pike Overpass. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Police officers, caution vehicles, signage, drums, and flaggers will be present 10/04/21 through 10/22/21 between 10 pm and 6 am. [2021-374 / 558]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, to install power poles and transfer lines. Flagging operations will also be required on Tucker Road for dump trucks hauling fill dirt. The flagging operations will be performed on 10/14/21, 10/15/21, 10/18/21, 10/19/21, and 10/20/21 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (Amnicola Highway) bridge repair over SR-153: The contractor will be performing bridge repair operations on the Amnicola (SR-319) bridge over SR153. During this project, SR319 will have lane closures in place & SR153 may have lane closures as well. Bridge repair over SR153 will be performed between 8pm & 6am. During repair operations at least one lane of traffic shall remain open in all directions. **From 10.17.21 to 10.22.21, there will be lane closures on SR153 north and southbound. **

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNV053]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-58 resurfacing from north of Sims Road (LM 17.4) to south of SR-60 (LM 26): During the report period, one lane will be temporarily closed. There will be one lane open for traffic. Flaggers will be on site.

[Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNV156]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-41 / US-76) resurfacing from east of East 29th St to SR-2 (US-11 / US-64) and on SR-2 (US-11 / US-64) from SR-8 (US-41 / US-76) to near the Missionary Ridge Tunnel: During this reporting period, there will be intermittent lane closures on Dobbs Avenue as the contractor works. The contractor will be closing portions of the sidewalk as they are working to install curb ramps. There will be signed sidewalk detours as this work is being performed.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNV155]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-41, US-76) Bachman Tubes cleaning: On Thursday night of this reporting period, the contractor will be temporarily closing the tunnels from 8 PM-6 AM to clean them. There will be a signed detour for traffic to follow to get around the closure.

[Diamond Specialized, Inc./Curtis/CNV157]

HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be grading and installing signals & lighting on S.I.A. route connecting Ferdinand Piech Way & Volkswagen Dr. **The roadway is not open to traffic**. The traveling public should be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles from the jobsite onto the connecting roadways. Flaggers may be onsite directing traffic. The traveling public should be cautious of new traffic pattern in effect.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU221]

MCMINN COUNTY I-75 at SR-30 (Exit 49) and SR-305 (Exit 52) interchange improvements: During this reporting period the contractor will have right lane closures in place on SR-30 at I-75 Exit 49 to support the resurfacing of SR-30 and the installation of new traffic signals. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and watch for workers and equipment on the interstate ramps at both exits 49 and 52.

[APAC - Atlantic, Inc./Wagner/CNU352]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-2 (US-11) resurfacing from east of Haines Rd (LM 14.8) to east of County Road 260 (LM 17.4): During this reporting period the contractor will have nightly lane closures in place from 7 PM to 6 AM to support resurfacing activities. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and to use caution when driving on the milled surface.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Wagner/CNV171]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-2 (US-11) resurfacing from near the Hiwassee River bridge (LM 0.0) to near County Road 135 (LM 7.3): During this reporting period, the contractor will have lane closures daily from 8 AM to 5:30 PM to support resurfacing operations. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Patty Construction Inc./Wagner/CNV025]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-33 (US-411) resurfacing from Pine Street (LM 5.0) to the Monroe County line (LM 9.5): During this reporting period, there will be intermittent lane closures on SR33 (US411).

[Rogers Group, Inc./Curtis/CNV239]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-304 resurfacing from north of SR-68 (LM 8.8) to the Roane County line (LM 16.9): During this report period the contractor will be performing milling and paving operations. Flaggers and a pilot vehicle will be assisting with traffic management.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNV177]

POLK COUNTY SR-30 TDOT Contractor both directions from LM 5.67 to LM 5.76: Polk SR30 will be reduced to a single lane at LM 5.6 to LM 5.8 due to a landslide. A temporary traffic signal is in place at this location to assist with traffic control. Crews a scheduled to mobilize on October 25th.

[TDOT/Maintenance/MAINT]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) bridge over the Ocoee River: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on the construction of a new bridge pier and the relocation of sewer and phone lines. The contractor will be working to set steel girders on the new bridge. Brief intermittent lane closures are possible on US-64 (SR-40) Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5:30 PM as the contractor works to relocate utility lines on the project. Motorists are asked to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway.

[Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc./Wagner/DB1802]

POLK COUNTY SR-68 resurfacing from the Monroe County line (LM 0.0) to Waller Road (LM 6.2): During this reporting period, the contractor will have lane closures daily from 8 AM to 5:30 PM to support resurfacing operations. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[APAC - Atlantic, Inc./Wagner/CNV200]

RHEA COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) resurfacing from near Welch St (LM 6.9) to north of Payne Lane (LM 11): During this reporting period, there will be intermittent lane closures on SR-29 as the contractor works on the sidewalk on this project. Also Sunday thru Wednesday night of this reporting period, there will be lane closures at night from 7 PM-6 AM as the contractor works on the shoulders.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Curtis/CNV182]

RHEA COUNTY SR-378 resurfacing from SR-29 (US-27 / LM 0.0) to west of SR-29 (US-27 / LM 1.61) and SR-30 from east of Railroad Street (LM 8.7) to near SR-29 (US-27 / LM 9.2): During this reporting period, there will be intermittent lane closures on both SR-378 and SR-30 during the day as the contractor works on this project. Expect possible long delays as flaggers will be directing traffic on this project.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Curtis/CNV100]

RHEA COUNTY The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, paving and signals on a S.I.A. route serving Nokian Tyres: Construction activity at the Nokian Tyres SIA project continues just North of Dayton, TN. The traveling public should be alert to construction vehicles entering and exiting the site. SR-29 traffic will continue to experience slight lane shifts with no shoulders at the entrance to the SIA roadway but there will be no lane closures on SR-29.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Curtis/CNU014]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

[NABCO Electric Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT354]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will be maintained at all times.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 in order to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly from 7 PM to 6 AM Sundays through Thursdays and daily on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./Harris/CNV112]

REGION 2 The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes: During the daytime, the contractor will be setting up shoulder closures at various locations in Grundy County on SR-56, Marion County on SR-2, and Franklin County on SR-156 and SR-15. The contractor will be installing new concrete footers for signs. A truck mounted attenuator will be on site during these closures.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Voiles/CNV194]

REGION 2 Crack sealing at various locations on various state routes: During this reporting period, the contractor will have lane closures in Warren County on SR-55 from LM 0.00 to LM 1.09, SR-127 from LM 1.09 to LM 9.28, SR-136 from LM 0.00 to LM 2.04, and SR-287 from LM 14.32 to LM 27.87. These closures will begin on Monday 10/18/21 through Thursday 10/21/21 from 8 AM to 5:30 PM. Motorists are asked to reduce speed in the work zone.

[Pavement Restorations, Inc./Wagner/CNV114]

REGION 2 on-call concrete pavement repair on various interstates and state routes: Beginning Monday 10/18/21 the contractor will be repairing concrete pavement on the SR-24 on-ramp to SR-111 SB. The contractor will be pulling out concrete slabs and pouring fresh concrete back. Half the width of the ramp will be closed during construction. Please slow down and use caution when driving through the work zone.

[Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC/Voiles/CNU373]

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

[LU, Inc./Harris/CNU303]

REGION 2 The sweeping and drain cleaning on various Interstate and State Routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday through Thursday night between 8 PM and 6 AM during this reporting period.

[Sweeping Corporation of America, Inc./Curtis/CNU328]

RESTRICTIONS

BLEDSOE COUNTY - CNV003: No loads over 10 feet wide.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. All times are local.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT's other Twitter pages. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don't want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We're asking you to WORK WITH US. To learn more, go to the website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/work-with-us/.

