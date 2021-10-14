AOAC INTERNATIONAL and Land O’Lakes Venture37 Announce Collaborative Agreement

The organizations will work together to strengthen agriculture-led economic growth and improve trade and animal health, plant health, and food safety outcomes.

ROCKVILLE, MD, USA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AOAC INTERNATIONAL and Land O’Lakes Venture37 announced today that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing a strategic partnership to advance their shared goals and objectives.

Land O’Lakes Venture37 (Venture37) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization affiliated with Land O’Lakes Inc. Venture37 has 40 years of experience implementing more than 315 agricultural development projects in more than 80 countries around the world. Venture37’s work helps global communities through agriculture by delivering integrated solutions that foster more competitive markets, more resilient systems, more nutrition-secure and healthy communities, and more inclusive societies.

The MOU provides for broad-based collaboration between the two organizations and reflects their shared values. Their goal is to work together to strengthen agriculture-led economic growth and improve trade and animal health, plant health, and food safety outcomes for consumers around the world through alignment of standards and application of fit-for-purpose analytical methods.

AOAC and Venture37 plan to participate in a range of collaborative initiatives that may include analytical method alignment and adoption of AOAC Standard Method Performance Requirements (SMPRs); application of AOAC Official Methods of Analysis to meet regulatory and trade requirements; training and education on laboratory best practices; capacity building in the laboratory and research sector in developing nations or other areas of need; and laboratory accreditation to standard processes.

“Venture 37 is an ideal partner to help AOAC fulfill its vision,” said Tony Lupo, AOAC President. “This partnership will help build global confidence in analytical solutions in food safety and integrity and use our skills for consensus building to advance such a worthy mission that fosters agricultural innovation and food security throughout the world. This will be a very exciting collaboration.”

AOAC has previously established cooperative agreements with other organizations including the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, earlier this year, the African Organization for Standardization (ARSO). Venture37 is a trusted implementer of Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) standard harmonization, capacity building programs, and trade facilitation programs funded by numerous donors including USDA and USAID. Leveraging these relationships, AOAC and Venture37 plan to work collaboratively in the design of new programs related to capacity building, national SPS system strengthening, and more.

“Food quality and safety is a critical dimension of Land O’Lakes Venture37’s approach to food security,” said John Ellenberger, Land O’Lakes Venture37’s executive director. “AOAC will be a valuable partner as we work toward common goals of ensuring that food is safe and accessible around the world.”

About AOAC INTERNATIONAL

AOAC INTERNATIONAL is a globally recognized, 501(c)(3), independent, third party, not-for-profit association and voluntary consensus standards developing organization founded in 1884. When analytical needs arise within a community or industry, AOAC INTERNATIONAL is the forum for finding appropriate science-based solutions through the development of microbiological and chemical standards. The AOAC Official Methods of Analysis database is used by food scientists around the world to facilitate public health and safety and to promote trade.

About Land O’Lakes Venture37

Land O’Lakes Venture37 is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to helping communities around the world thrive through agriculture. Venture37 strengthens economies by improving local agriculture, helping agribusinesses create jobs, and linking farmers to markets. It delivers integrated solutions that help build and improve food and agriculture systems through more competitive markets, more resilient systems, healthier and more nutrition-secure communities, and more inclusive societies.