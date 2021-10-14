Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Takes Further Action to Add Capacity to Healthcare Workforce

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts has issued Executive Order (EO) 21-15 to increase access to needed health care services in Nebraska. EO 21-15 temporarily suspends various state statutes so that health care facility administrators and practitioners such as audiologists, alcohol and drug counselors, and speech pathologists can more readily contribute their skills to serve Nebraskans. EO 21-15 supplements EO 21-12, which the Governor issued on August 26, 2021 when declaring a hospital staffing emergency.

Full text of EO 21-15 is available by clicking here. It is effective immediately and will remain in force through the end of the year unless renewed.

