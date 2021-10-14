Submit Release
News Search

There were 750 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,606 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts Takes Further Action to Add Capacity to Healthcare Workforce

Media Contacts: 

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Takes Further Action to Add Capacity to Healthcare Workforce

 

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts has issued Executive Order (EO) 21-15 to increase access to needed health care services in Nebraska.  EO 21-15 temporarily suspends various state statutes so that health care facility administrators and practitioners such as audiologists, alcohol and drug counselors, and speech pathologists can more readily contribute their skills to serve Nebraskans.  EO 21-15 supplements EO 21-12, which the Governor issued on August 26, 2021 when declaring a hospital staffing emergency. 

 

Full text of EO 21-15 is available by clicking here.  It is effective immediately and will remain in force through the end of the year unless renewed.

 

###

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts Takes Further Action to Add Capacity to Healthcare Workforce

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.