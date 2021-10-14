Artificial Intelligence in Sports Market- Top Impacting Factors That Can Win the Industry Globally
The North America region is the home to one of the most dynamic national league systems throughout the world.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The adoption of latest technology in sports industry, increase in demand for monitoring and tracking data of players, data analysis using artificial intelligence and machine learning to generate real-time insights, and usage of chatbots and virtual assistants to interact with followers are the factors driving the growth of artificial intelligence in sports market. In addition, artificial intelligence in sports has applications like game planning, game strategies, performance improvement, injury prevention, and athlete recruitment which drives market growth.
However, the lack of trained & skilled professionals and high implementation and maintenance cost are the factors which hampers the artificial intelligence in sports market growth. Furthermore, the increased adoption of artificial intelligence and augmented intelligence to make decisions and adoption of predictive analysis to provide insights into future events for making predictions are the factors which are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the growth of artificial intelligence in sports market.
Major players include: Active Intelligence Pte Ltd., AIBrain Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Baidu Inc., Arm Limited, Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Amelia US LLC, Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.
COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:
• The spread of COVID-19 pandemic has resulted into imposing of lockdown by the government to stop the spread. The pandemic affected the planned sports events and tournaments which were either cancelled or were postponed till further notice. When the pandemic situation was under control and sports were permitted to restart. At the same moment, spectators were not allowed to enter the stadium, which led to games being played and watched in empty stadiums.
• With the help of artificial intelligence, sportsmen are able to hear their followers sound to make them feel like a fully crowded stadium for the players. This can be achieved with the help of AI-powered virtual reality program that collects the audience noise from followers and channels it inside the stadium during live games. AI-powered artificial crowd cheering and VR technology have changed sporting experience. More people will be able to participate in the games live in the near future than the stadium capacity allows.
