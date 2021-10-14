Governor Hogan Announces Housing Vouchers for Homeless Veterans in Cecil County

October 14, 2021

Work Begins On Second Phase Of Perry Point Veterans Village

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that HELP Veterans Village Phase II will receive 50 Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.

“Marylanders who have proudly served our nation deserve the very best in care, and, for more than three years, HELP Veterans Village has provided that for our vulnerable veterans,” said Governor Hogan. “These vouchers will ensure further continuation of the Village’s high level of services and its important role in ending veteran homelessness in Maryland.”

These vouchers are made possible through a partnership between the Veterans Affairs (VA) Maryland Health Care System, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, HELP USA, Cecil County, and the Town of Perryville. HELP Veterans Village provides housing for at-risk and formerly homeless veterans in the village area of the Perry Point VA Medical Center (VAMC).

The second phase of HELP’s Veterans Village features an additional 76 units of housing for at-risk and formerly homeless veterans through the rehabilitation of 20 historic houses, and 23 new construction duplex style housing. A newly constructed community building with recreation facilities will also be included as a part of the second phase.

“HELP Veterans Village is a wonderful example of federal, state, local, and nonprofit partners working together to create a world-class facility to serve Maryland’s veterans,” said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Kenneth C. Holt. “We are grateful for HUD’s continued support of the Village’s worthy mission.”

The project will expand on the recently completed Perry Point Veterans Village I, which underscores how Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers can serve as a powerful tool to rehabilitate and create newly constructed housing for veterans and their families, while serving as an economic development tool for the surrounding community. These veterans and their families receive safe, stable, energy-efficient homes located near the full range of VA support programs and services provided by the medical center, as well as convenient access to local transportation resources.

Tenants selected for the project will be referred by the VAMC and will be required to meet the eligibility requirements for the HUD-VASH program. The Perry Point VAMC and the VA Maryland Health Care Systems will identify eligible Veterans and Veteran families to facilitate a streamlined application process with the principles of Housing First.

For more information about the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s housing finance, energy-efficiency, and homeless service programs, visit https://dhcd.maryland.gov