Submit Release
News Search

There were 724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,583 in the last 365 days.

PM call with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt: 14 October 2021

Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street Download logo

The Prime Minister spoke to Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi this morning, ahead of next month’s COP26 Summit.

He congratulated the President on Egypt’s nomination to host COP27, and they agreed to work together in Glasgow to make next month’s summit a success.

The Prime Minister welcomed Egypt’s leadership on transitioning to renewable energy. He encouraged President Sisi to commit to no new coal power and to come forward with an ambitious Nationally Determined Contribution ahead of COP26 to cut emissions.

They also discussed deepening defence and security cooperation across a range of shared priorities. On Libya, the leaders noted the importance of working towards democratic national elections later this year and the swift withdrawal of foreign mercenary forces.

The Prime Minister looked forward to meeting with President Sisi in Glasgow next month and driving forward global climate action.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street.

You just read:

PM call with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt: 14 October 2021

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.