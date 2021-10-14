Submit Release
Governor Abbott Announces Music Friendly Community Workshop In Bryan

October 14, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and AdventGX will co-host a Music Friendly Community workshop in Bryan on Monday, October 18.

TMO Director Brendon Anthony will be present to explain the Music Friendly Community designation and answer questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Community program provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. Bryan's workshop is the first step in the certification process. When complete, Bryan will join 30 other Texas cities that have earned the coveted "Music Friendly" designation.

"As we unleash the full might of the Texas economy, I look forward to continuing to work alongside community and business leaders in Bryan to ensure they have the knowledge and tools they need to succeed," said Governor Abbott. "Music is a big part of the Texas brand and our local economies, and I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small to amplify creative partnerships and spur new business growth."

Musicians, venues, and the general public are all welcome to attend.

 

Music Friendly Community Workshop – Bryan

Monday, October 18 at 6 p.m.

Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S Main St., Bryan, TX 77803

 

Questions and media inquiries can be directed to Jose Quintana, jose@adventgx.com, or Alyson Mullins, alysonagx@gmail.com

More information on TMO's Music Friendly Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

