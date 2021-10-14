DNREC Announces the 2022 Delaware Wetlands Conference

The Delaware Wetlands Conference brings together a wide range of interests – from scientists, natural resource managers and environmental professionals, to government representatives, community leaders and educators

The 10th Delaware Wetlands Conference presented by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 1 and 2, 2022. Information about opportunities to sponsor the wetlands conference, and to exhibit and present at the conference can be found at de.gov/dewetlandsconference.

The DNREC Wetland Monitoring and Assessment Program and the DNREC Coastal Training Program have planned the two-day event to showcase the importance of wetlands in Delaware and across the mid-Atlantic region. More than 400 wetland experts and enthusiasts from the mid-Atlantic region and beyond are expected to gather at the biennial conference to share the latest innovations in wetland research, conservation and outreach programs.

The conference brings together scientists, planners, county, state, and federal representatives, community leaders, educators, and natural resource managers. Attendees will gain insight into current research on tidal and non-tidal wetlands, the value of the region’s wetlands and the beneficial impacts that professional management of wetlands can have on a community. Each day will include poster sessions, networking time, and presentations during concurrent sessions. Oral and poster presentations cover wetland topics related to coastal resilience, soils, beneficial use, monitoring and assessment, remediation, stream and wetland restoration, wildlife, policy/legal considerations, green technology, mitigation, and hydrodynamics.

Wetlands play a vital role in everyday lives, protecting communities from flooding and erosion and boosting local economies through tourism and the seafood industry. Taking advantage of opportunities to sponsor, exhibit, and present at the conference not only supports wetland science and education in the mid-Atlantic region, but also gains visibility with important leaders in the field of wetlands professionals.

For more information on the 2022 Delaware Wetlands Conference, including how to register for it beginning Nov. 12, visit de.gov/dewetlandsconference.

About DNREC The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship develops and implements innovative watershed assessment, monitoring and implementation activities. The DNREC Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy uses science, education, policy development and incentives to address Delaware’s climate, energy and coastal challenges. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

