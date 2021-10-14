President Ramkalawan congratulates new Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Norway

President Ramkalawan sent his warmest congratulations to H.E Mr. Jonas Gahr Stre, the new Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Norway.

The President’s message reads: “On the occasion of your appointment as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Norway, it gives me great pleasure to convey to you, on behalf of the Government and the People of Seychelles, and on my own behalf, our sincere congratulations.

I look forward to collaborating with you in our mutual desire to enhance further the ties of friendship and cooperation between Norway and Seychelles.”