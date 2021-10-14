Global Revenue of Cloud Gaming Market Size & Share Will Surpass USD 3,256.7 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

[215+ Pages Research Study] According to market research report published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of global Cloud Gaming Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 432 Million in 2020 to reach USD 3,256.7 Million by 2026, at 43.2% annual CAGR during 2021-2026. The key market players profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are NVIDIA, Intel, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Advanced Micro Devices, Sony, IBM, Tencent and Others.

Global Cloud Gaming Market: Overview

Cloud gaming or the gaming-as-a-service is often referred to as online gaming that has the ability to run video games on remote servers and stream the ongoing action directly to a user’s screen. The user need not possess any kind of graphical unit to run any intensive forms of games instead the user can just adjust with a stable and secure internet connection. Cloud gaming allows users to run the kind of game they desire in an untraditional way wherein a game can run locally without the user’s game console, personal computer, or mobile device.

Industry Major Market Players

NVIDIA

Intel

Google

Microsoft

Amazon

Advanced Micro Devices

Sony

IBM

Tencent

Alibaba

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Apple Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Ubitus Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Cloud Gaming Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Cloud Gaming Market?

What are the top companies operative in Cloud Gaming Market?

What segments are covered in Cloud Gaming Market?

How can I get free sample reports/company profiles of the Cloud Gaming Market?

Global Cloud Gaming Market: Growth Factors

The primary driving factors that help surge the growth of the cloud gaming market include the rising number of internet users during the forecast coupled with the growing number of COVID-19 cases leading to a global overview of social distancing and lockdown measures. Additionally, a rise in the number of games and a dearth of immersive and competitive games available on mobile is expected to increase the footprint of the global cloud gaming market during the forecast period. Moreover, advances in technology and infrastructure development have led to the integration of the next generation of wireless communication in the form of 5G technology which is expected to cater the sector of cloud gaming to a wider range of consumers.

The forecast is expected to be driven by the proliferation of smartphones across the global overview coupled with the increasing trend of social media games to name a few. Increased focus of social networking firms in acquiring cloud game providers for improving engagement with consumers will boost the growth of the global cloud gaming platform during the advent of the forecast. However, fewer technological advancements and a lower viable functionality for the current generation of cloud gaming software to be in its primary stage can hamper the growth of the global cloud gaming market during the forecast period.

Global Cloud Gaming Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 432 Million Market Forecast for 2026 USD 3,256.7 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 43.2% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players NVIDIA, Intel, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Advanced Micro Devices, Sony, IBM, Tencent, Alibaba, Amazon Web Services, Inc., and Others Segments Covered Types, Devices, Gamer Type, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Cloud Gaming Market: Segmentation

The global cloud gaming market is segmented into type, device, gamer type, and regions.

On the basis of type, the global cloud gaming market is bifurcated into file streaming and video streaming. The segment pertaining to video streaming is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to increased functionality at the cost of eliminating any hardware devices coupled with the increased ability to play any format of video games with the help of a stable internet connection. On the basis of devices, the global cloud gaming market is divided into smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, PCs and laptops, smart TVs, and head-mounted displays. The gaming consoles segment is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the integration of high-end sound systems delivering a higher quality of gaming experience to its users coupled with the added focus of key market participants by introducing a wider range of gaming devices that are compatible with their current setup.

Global Cloud Gaming Market: Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to increased penetration of smartphones coupled with increasing demand for entertainment content across the region during the advent of the forecast period. Additionally, the integration of cloud providers with cloud gaming services for providing a wider range of services coupled with an increasing number of partnerships and acquisitions will increase the footprint of the cloud gaming sector during the forecast period. Moreover, the increased cost-effective nature of the services coupled with manufacturers appealing to various usages of their services to a wider range of consumers will open new revenue opportunities for the cloud gaming market during the forecast period. Factors pertaining to increasing reliability, low-maintenance measures, and integration of video streaming services within the latter will boost the cloud gaming market during the forecast period.

Global Cloud Gaming Market: By Type Segment Analysis

File Streaming

Video Streaming

Global Cloud Gaming Market: By Device Segment Analysis

Smartphone

Tablets

Gaming Consoles

PCs & Laptops

Smart TVs

Head-Mounted Displays

Global Cloud Gaming Market: By Gamer Type Segment Analysis

Casual Gamers

Avid Gamers

Lifestyle Gamer

