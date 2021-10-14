New Study from Strategy Highlights a $22,583.40 Million Global Market for U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems by 2027
Demand for U.S. patient monitoring is on the rise, owing to the increase in geriatric population and rise in adoption of remote patient monitoring devices.
U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market by Component (Device, Service, and Connectivity Technology): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027”NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, " U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market by Component (Device, Service, and Connectivity Technology): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
— Allied Market Research
The U.S. patient monitoring systems market has witnessed exceptional growth in the past few years. The rise in incidences of patients suffering from various lifestyle diseases such as obesity, chronic liver diseases, and stroke have contributed toward the patient monitoring systems market growth. The market is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period. In addition, the introduction of breakthrough patient monitoring devices is expected to further fuel the growth of the market. The patient monitoring systems market growth mainly relies on an increase in the geriatric population and the rise in the adoption of remote patient monitoring devices.
Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as
ABBOTT LABORATORIES
BIOTRONIK SE & CO. KG
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE HEALTHCARE)
F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. (PHILIPS HEALTHCARE)
MASIMO CORPORATION
MEDTRONIC PLC.
NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION
OSI Systems, Inc. (Spacelabs Healthcare)
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
It offers U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market analysis from 2020 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.
A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market growth.
Table of Content
CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION
1.1.Report description
1.2.Key benefits
1.3.Key market segments
1.4.Research methodology
1.4.1.Secondary research
1.4.2.Primary research
1.4.3.Analyst tools and models
CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1.CXO perspective
CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.2.2.Top winning strategies
3.3.Top Player Positioning
3.4.Porter’s five forces analysis
3.5.COVID-19 impact on the market
3.6.Government regulations
3.6.1.U.S. FDA
3.7.Reimbursement scenarios
3.8.Clinical trials
3.9.Patent analysis
3.9.1.Patents Registered/Approved, 2011–2020
3.9.2.Patents Registered/Approved, by Applicants, 2011–2020
3.9.3.U.S. patent analysis, by market applicants
3.10.Market Dynamics
3.10.1.Drivers
3.10.1.1.Rise in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases
3.10.1.2.Increase in geriatric population
3.10.1.3.Rise in the adoption of remote patient monitoring devices
3.10.2.Restraints
3.10.2.1.Government regulations and reimbursement issues
3.10.2.2.Limited awareness and high costs
3.10.3.Opportunities
3.10.3.1.Technological advancements
