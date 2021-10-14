Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 3,031.6 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global acute kidney injury treatment Marke t is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,857.8 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market:

Key trends in the market include research and development for the treatment of acute kidney injury, which is expected to drive the global acute kidney injury treatment market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2018, Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late clinical-stage pharmaceutical company and leader in the discovery and development of novel RNAi-based therapeutics for unmet medical needs, announced the first patient dosed in the pivotal Phase III clinical trial of QPI-1002 a siRNA targeting p53, for the prevention of acute kidney injury and its consequences following cardiac surgery.

Furthermore, key players in the market are focusing on growth strategies such as distribution agreement, which is expected to boost the global acute kidney injury treatment market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2020, Baxter International Inc., a global leader in acute care, announced a distribution agreement with bioMérieux, a global leader in in-vitro diagnostics, for the NEPHROCLEARTM CCL14 diagnostic test. The NEPHROCLEARTM CCL14 test is currently in development for use in assessing the risk of developing persistent severe acute kidney injury (AKI). The agreement is part of a previously announced collaboration between Baxter and bioMérieux to improve the identification and treatment of AKI.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global acute kidney injury treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period due to rising geriatric population is expected to drive the global acute kidney injury treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the report published by the United Nation (UN) in 2017, the global population of age 60 and above was around 962 million, and is expected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050.

Among type, prerenal acute kidney injury segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global acute kidney injury treatment market over forecast period as pre-renal injury is more prevalent in patients with acute kidney injury. Increase in incidences of acute kidney injury cases is expected to drive the growth of the segment over forecast period. For instance, according to an article published in Karger Journals in 2016, stated that pooled incidence of acute kidney injury (AKI) in hospitalized patients using a kidney disease improving global outcomes (KDIGO)-equivalent AKI definition was 22.3% in North America, 31.0% in South America, and 16.9% in Australia and New Zealand, and varied between 19.3 and 25.2% in Europe.

On the basis of treatment, drugs segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global acute kidney injury treatment market over forecast period due to the presence of drugs such as recombinant alkaline phosphatase and nephrotoxic agents. Moreover, key companies in the market focusing on strategies such as fund raiser for the treatment of acute kidney injury, which is expected to drive the growth of the segment over forecast period. For instance, in March 2020, AM-Pharma B.V., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company leading in the development of a treatment for acute kidney injury (AKI) with its innovative recombinant human Alkaline Phosphatase therapeutic (recAP), announced that they had raised additional funds of US$ 52 million, increasing the total recent fundraising to US$ 176 million. This fund raiser will be used to support a multi-national pivotal Phase III trial of recAP in 1,400 patients with sepsis-associated-acute kidney injury (SA-AKI).

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global acute kidney injury treatment market include Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Novartis AG., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Medical Care, Medtronic, Astellas Pharma Inc., Sentien Biotechnologies, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Asahi Kasei Medical Co., AM-Pharma B.V, Teleflex Incorporated, Cure Medical, LLC, and Angion Biomedia Corp

Market Segmentation:

Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market, By Type : Prerenal Acute Kidney Injury Intrinsic Renal Acute Kidney Injury Postrenal Acute Kidney Injury



Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market, By Treatment : Therapy Drugs



Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel : Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market, By Region:

North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



