Surrogacy Market is Entering a New Age of Innovation & Productivity and Growing at CAGR of 6.1% [2016–2025]

Various factors that lead to infertility include problems with sperm or egg production, age, genetic factors, and excessive exposure to some chemicals & toxins.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, " Surrogacy Market by Type (Gestational Surrogacy and Traditional Surrogacy) and Technology (IVF with ICSI, IVF without ICSI, and IUI): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016–2025." The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), 14.4 million adults aged 18 and older (5.8% of this age group) had alcohol use disorder. This includes 9.2 million men (7.6% of men in this age group) and 5.3 million women. Furthermore, drinking alcohol can reduce both men’s and women’s fertility. Alcohol consumption in men can cause difficulties with fertility, reduced gonadotropin release, testicular atrophy, and decreased testosterone & sperm production. While in women, research shows that even drinking lightly can increase the time it takes to get pregnant and reduce the chances of having a healthy baby. Moreover, women who drink large amounts of alcohol are more likely to have heavy or irregular periods, fertility problems, and can also have an effect on ovulation, which can make it difficult to conceive. Furthermore, the trend of delayed pregnancy has steadily increased globally. Key Market Players: NEW HOPE FERTILITY CLINIC, IVI RMA GLOBAL, HOUSTON FERTILITY CENTER, CLINIC SCANFERT, BOURN HALL FERTILITY CLINIC, NOVA IVI FERTILITY, OVATION FERTILITY, EXTRAORDINARY CONCEPTIONS, CARE FERTILITY GROUP, GROWING GENERATIONS LLC. Key Findings Of The Study: By type, the gestational surrogacy segment held a 98% share in the global surrogacy market in 2015. By technology, the IVF (with ICSI) segment exhibits the fastest growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2016 to 2025. Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience a growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Table of Content CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION 1.1.Report description 1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders 1.3.Key market segments 1.3.1.List of key players profiled in the report 1.4.Research methodology 1.4.1.Secondary research 1.4.2.Primary research 1.4.3.Analyst tools & models CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 2.1.Key findings of the study 2.2.CXO perspective CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW 3.1.Market definition and scope 3.2.Market dynamics 3.2.1.Drivers 3.2.1.1.Increase in number of infertility cases globally 3.2.1.2.Alcohol consumption leading to infertility issues 3.2.1.3.Rise in awareness regarding infertility treatment options 3.2.1.4.Growth in prevalence of causative factors 3.2.2.Restraints 3.2.2.1.Impact of COVID-19 on the surrogacy market 3.2.2.2.Stringent regulations pertaining commercial surrogacy 3.2.3.Opportunity 3.2.3.1.Rise in fertility tourism 3.3.COVID-19 impact on the market 