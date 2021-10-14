Surrogacy Market is Entering a New Age of Innovation & Productivity and Growing at CAGR of 6.1% [2016–2025]
Various factors that lead to infertility include problems with sperm or egg production, age, genetic factors, and excessive exposure to some chemicals & toxins.
Surrogacy Market by Type (Gestational Surrogacy and Traditional Surrogacy) and Technology (IVF with ICSI, IVF without ICSI, and IUI): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016–2025”NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Surrogacy Market by Type (Gestational Surrogacy and Traditional Surrogacy) and Technology (IVF with ICSI, IVF without ICSI, and IUI): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016–2025." The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
— Allied Market Research
According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), 14.4 million adults aged 18 and older (5.8% of this age group) had alcohol use disorder. This includes 9.2 million men (7.6% of men in this age group) and 5.3 million women. Furthermore, drinking alcohol can reduce both men’s and women’s fertility. Alcohol consumption in men can cause difficulties with fertility, reduced gonadotropin release, testicular atrophy, and decreased testosterone & sperm production. While in women, research shows that even drinking lightly can increase the time it takes to get pregnant and reduce the chances of having a healthy baby. Moreover, women who drink large amounts of alcohol are more likely to have heavy or irregular periods, fertility problems, and can also have an effect on ovulation, which can make it difficult to conceive. Furthermore, the trend of delayed pregnancy has steadily increased globally.
Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF + Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6945
Key Market Players
NEW HOPE FERTILITY CLINIC
IVI RMA GLOBAL
HOUSTON FERTILITY CENTER
CLINIC SCANFERT
BOURN HALL FERTILITY CLINIC
NOVA IVI FERTILITY
OVATION FERTILITY
EXTRAORDINARY CONCEPTIONS
CARE, FERTILITY GROUP,
GROWING GENERATIONS LLC
Key Findings Of The Study
By type, the gestational surrogacy segment held a 98% share in the global surrogacy market in 2015.
By technology, the IVF (with ICSI) segment exhibits the fastest growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2016 to 2025.
Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience a growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6945?reqfor=covid
Table of Content
CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION
1.1.Report description
1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders
1.3.Key market segments
1.3.1.List of key players profiled in the report
1.4.Research methodology
1.4.1.Secondary research
1.4.2.Primary research
1.4.3.Analyst tools & models
CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1.Key findings of the study
2.2.CXO perspective
CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Market dynamics
3.2.1.Drivers
3.2.1.1.Increase in number of infertility cases globally
3.2.1.2.Alcohol consumption leading to infertility issues
3.2.1.3.Rise in awareness regarding infertility treatment options
3.2.1.4.Growth in prevalence of causative factors
3.2.2.Restraints
3.2.2.1.Impact of COVID-19 on the surrogacy market
3.2.2.2.Stringent regulations pertaining commercial surrogacy
3.2.3.Opportunity
3.2.3.1.Rise in fertility tourism
3.3.COVID-19 impact on the market
Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6945
Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |
Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase a minimum 2 seat plan.
Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter
“We have also published few syndicated market studies in a similar area that might be of your interest. Below is the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of a pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”
Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):
Digital Radiography Market - Global Opportunity & Industry Forecast, 2025
Animal Health Market - Global Opportunity & Industry Forecast, 2027
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn