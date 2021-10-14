Drone Delivery Service Market Business Scenario , Recent Trend , Top Market Players , Covid-19 Analysis Reports by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Drone Delivery Service Market Size – USD 520.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 44.2%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Drone Delivery Service Market will be worth USD 9.51 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing usage of drones across commercial applications like food delivery and medical aids delivery is one of the key factors projected to fuel the growth of the drone delivery service market.

It highlights the key players in the businesses that account for a considerable market share. The report maps major geographical regions and their placement in the global economy. It predicts the growth of Drone Delivery Service Market in the upcoming years. The research segments the Drone Delivery Service Market based on product type, applications and end-use. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Drone Delivery Service Market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth.

Key Companies in the Drone Delivery Service Market include:

FedEx, Amazon.com, Inc, Boeing, DHL International GmbH, Matternet, Inc., United Parcel Service of America, Zipline, Drone Delivery Canada Corp., Flirtey, Workhorse Group Inc. and Flytrex among others.

key Highlights From The Report.

Ghana's Ministry of Health collaborated with Zipline, a US-based logistics service provider and a UAV manufacturer in April 2019 in order to launch a delivery drone service for helping medical suppliers across Ghana.

Accelerating demand for study as well as its corresponding development of lithium-metal batteries is anticipated to fuel growth of the drone delivery service market over the forecasted span. This is because in a single charge, a lithium-metal battery aids the drone to cover longer distances. Furthermore, the size of these batteries are half that of a lithium-ion battery and it can hold equal amount of charge as a bigger lithium-ion battery.

The market on a global scale is likely to become more competitive over the forecasted years as many companies from other industries are identifying the potential benefits of drone delivery.

Report Objectives

Scope of the reports:

The study draws a forecast of the growth of the Drone Delivery Service Market by evaluating the market size, share, demand, trends, and gross revenue of the industry. It also focuses on the positions of the major companies against the competitive landscape and their individual share in the global Drone Delivery Service Market . The report segments the industry based on product type, application and end-use. It highlights the recent trends and technological developments in the sector that will potentially influence the industry. The research offers a detailed outlook of the trends observed in the market, the contributing factors, major stakeholders, key companies and prime areas that exhibit a potential for growth.

The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, collaborations and brand promotions to retain their market position and enhance their product base.

The primary aim of the report is to offer precise information to the readers and investor and help them invest after understanding the market dynamics at glance. The report offers in depth information about the competitive landscape of the global Drone Delivery Service Market with extensive profiling of each market player with its global position, financial standing, business expansion plans, and license agreement.

Global Drone Delivery Service Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Drone Delivery Service Market . It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Drone Delivery Service Market on the duration, range, package size, application, and region:

Duration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Short Duration (<25 kilometers)

Long Duration (>25 kilometers)

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Short Range (<25 kilometers)

Long Range (>25 kilometers)

Package Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

<2 kilograms

2-5 kilograms

>5 kilograms

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Food Delivery

Retail Goods Delivery

Postal Delivery

Medical Aids Delivery

Others

