Black Pearls, Blue Whales Emerge Victors of Women's 7s

The women’s central region 7s in Uganda resumed with Black Pearls hosting the first circuit at Kings Park Arena in Bweyogerere.

Avengers, Black Pearls and Thunderbirds took part in Tier A games while Blue Whales, Black Opals, Lady Swans, Black Diamonds, Lady Pacers and Ewes took part in Tier B matches.

Black Pearls emerged winners of the day after defeating Thunderbirds (40-5) and Avengers (19-7). In the junior category, Blue Whales defeated Black diamonds in a close score (14-15)

Quote from Beatrice, the Women’s Rugby Development Officer.

The confirmation to take part in the 7s was a clear indication that teams missed games. The level of competition from all teams was stunning, great improvement from Tier B teams as there was more game understanding. Women’s rugby is on the drive to register more ladies’ teams taking part in all our local games hence creating a wide pool for National player selection.

Quote from Golden Boot Winners

‘’The win is attributed to hard work and teamwork. We have put in a lot of work to prepare as a team, our coach and the management.”- Charlotte Mudoola, Golden Boot Winner

Thunderbirds will host the next central region women’s 7s at Kyadondo Rugby grounds on 17th October 2021 featuring Black Pearls, Avengers, Mbale Eagles, Thunderbirds, Blue Whales, Black Opals, Entebbe Lady Swans, Ewes, Kisubi lady Pacers, AQRA and Black Diamonds.

Awardees from the circuit hosted by Black Pearls.

Top scorers Tier A-Emily Lekuru (Black Pearls) Tier B-Nakato Mary (Black Diamonds)

Golden Boots Tier A-Charlotte Mudoola (Black Pearls) Tier B-Bushira Namutebi (Black Diamonds)

MVP Tier A-Nakato Mary (Black Diamonds) Tier B-Auma Grace (Black Pearls)

Circuit winners Tier A -Blackpearls Tier B -Bluewhales

