Greenpenny a Gigawatt Sponsor of MnSEIA’s Gateway to Solar Conference

Industry experts meet in Minneapolis to advance renewable energy transformation

Solar energy adoption requires access to cost effective capital and financing for project installations in an economically viable way for everyone involved.” — Jason MacDuff, greenpenny V.P.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenpenny will be a gigawatt sponsor at the Minnesota Solar Energy Industries Association (MnSEIA) Gateway to Solar Conference. The event will be held next week on October 18th and 19th in Minneapolis, Minnesota and will highlight the long-term investments in people, technologies, and policies that will advance the renewable energy transformation. Conference attendees include solar installers and developers, utilities, non-profits, government agencies and law-makers from Minnesota and across the country.

Greenpenny will serve on panel discussion next Monday

“The panel conversation, ‘Capital & Financing Options for Solar Energy Investments’ will be a forum to discuss professional services available to support those investing in solar energy and the economic benefits renewable energy can provide,” said MacDuff. “Solar energy adoption requires access to cost effective capital and financing for project installations in an economically viable way for everyone involved. At greenpenny, we’re working to do our part by financing solar energy and storage systems to power homes, businesses small and large, non-profits, and farms in the Midwest.”

Other programming will include state and federal policy reviews, technical sessions, NABCEP installer continuing education, and a Minnesota legislature interactive discussion. Attendees can learn more and register at www.mnseia.org/gateway-conference.

A bright light in banking

In addition to financing solar energy systems in the Midwest, people across the nation can enjoy competitive rates, hi-tech deposit services and experiences with greenpenny’s checking, savings, and CD accounts. Deposits at greenpenny are only used to finance renewable energy systems and carbon reducing efficiency projects, enabling customers to use their money as their voice for a more sustainable tomorrow.

For additional information on residential or commercial solar energy system financing, or deposit banking services, please visit greenpenny.com or dial 888-GPENNY0 (888-473-6690).



About greenpenny

Greenpenny is a virtual and carbon-neutral bank dedicated to financing a sustainable tomorrow. Greenpenny, powered by Decorah Bank & Trust Co. in Northeast Iowa, is employee-owned and has a decades-long commitment to positive environmental practices. For more information, please visit www.greenpenny.com or call 888-GPENNY0.

Greenpenny Key-Points

• From a community with one of the highest solar energy adoption rates, per capita, in the nation.

• Residential and commercial solar financing is available in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin.

• Deposit services are FDIC Insured and available for people across the nation. Money deposited in greenpenny is secure, earns interest, and is only used to finance renewable energy systems and carbon reducing efficiency projects – no fossil fuels.

• Customers access easy-to-use, hi-tech online and mobile banking platforms with zero ATM fees worldwide – ever. And greenpenny bankers are available at 888-GPENNY0 (888-473-6690).

• We’ve financed hundreds of commercial and residential solar loan projects. And we’d like to do a lot more!

• We want to be a catalyst for positive change by helping people use their money as their voice for fiscal and environmental advocacy.



Katrina Brickley, Communications Director AVP, Katrina@greenpenny.com, 563-387-6757. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.