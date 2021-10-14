Military Robots Market Recent Trend , Top Market Participants , Demand , Covid-19 Analysis Reports by 2020-2027

Emergen Research Logo

Military Robots Market Size – USD 21.14 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.9%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global military robots market is projected to be worth USD 52.16 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The military robots market observes rapid growth attributed to its increasing demand in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) in the military & defense sector. .

It highlights the key players in the businesses that account for a considerable market share. The report maps major geographical regions and their placement in the global economy. It predicts the growth of Military Robots Market in the upcoming years. The research segments the Military Robots Market based on product type, applications and end-use. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Military Robots Market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth.

Key Companies in the Military Robots Market include:

Endeavor Robotics, Elbit Systems Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Cobham PLC, BAE Systems, Qinetiq, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2019, Endeavor Robotics was bought by FLIR Systems for worth USD 385.0 million. The deal is intended to strengthen the growing unmanned systems business of FLIR to cater to the US military’s robot deployment plan.

Land robots are likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. It assists soldiers in locating the patrolling or ambushing enemies, thereby saving lives. UAVs enable troops to explore suspected bombs. These robots find widespread deployment by armed services for usages such as battles, EOD, and firefighting.

Military robots deployed for transportation improve logistics efficiency and similarly aid movement of soldiers. Military robots assist soldiers in conveying battlefield materials alike assist in picking up causalities.

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Military Robots Market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Extensively profile top players of the global Military Robots Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Military Robots Market .

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Scope of the reports:

The study draws a forecast of the growth of the Military Robots Market by evaluating the market size, share, demand, trends, and gross revenue of the industry. It also focuses on the positions of the major companies against the competitive landscape and their individual share in the global Military Robots Market . The report segments the industry based on product type, application and end-use. It highlights the recent trends and technological developments in the sector that will potentially influence the industry. The research offers a detailed outlook of the trends observed in the market, the contributing factors, major stakeholders, key companies and prime areas that exhibit a potential for growth.

The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, collaborations and brand promotions to retain their market position and enhance their product base.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Military Robots Market ?

The primary aim of the report is to offer precise information to the readers and investor and help them invest after understanding the market dynamics at glance. The report offers in depth information about the competitive landscape of the global Military Robots Market with extensive profiling of each market player with its global position, financial standing, business expansion plans, and license agreement.

Global Military Robots Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Military Robots Market . It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global military robots market on the basis of platform, operation mode, application, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Land

Wheeled

Legged

Tracked

Wearable

Airborne

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV)

Naval

Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)

Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs)

Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Human-Controlled

Autonomous

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Combat Support

Search and Rescue

Transportation

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)

Mine Clearance

Firefighting

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Military Robots Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Military Robots Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increased defense budget

4.2.2.2. The development of multi-mission robots

4.2.2.3. Rising deployment in harsh and hazardous environment

4.2.2.4. Substitution of robots by human soldiers leading to reduced casualties

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Strict regulatory norms

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Military Robots Market By Platform Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)Continued…

