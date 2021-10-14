Hardeeville SC "Festival on Main" October 15-16 Promises to be Exciting, Family Fun Event
Free festival will feature world renowned Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show plus live music and lots of amusement rides and food trucks.HARDEEVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The second annual Hardeeville Festival on Main returns to center stage here this Friday night and Saturday, October 15-16 following a year’s absence due to COVID-19.
“We are incredibly excited to have this wonderful event back after missing 2020”, said Jennifer Combs, Hardeeville’s Director of Parks Recreation and Tourism. “We are poised to have lots of people, lots of fun, and we looking forward to attracting visitors from throughout the region.” Admission is free for this family-oriented event to be held at The Richard Gray Recreation Complex behind City Hall at 205 Main Street.
The Friday night (5-9 p.m.) and day-long, Saturday (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.) activities will feature live music entertainment, a variety of amusement rides for youngsters, more than a dozen food trucks and other craft vendors, plus a car display on Saturday and the internationally celebrated Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show on both days.
Organizers say the festival should fill a big role in building fellowship and restoring a sense of normalcy for residents across the diverse community who have not been able to partake in large events for nearly two years. Combs said she is “extremely pleased at the number of sponsors who have also stepped forward to help support the event” which is also partly underwritten by ATAX (Accommodation Tax) revenues to promote the festival throughout the region.
LUMBERJACK SHOW -- The electrifying lumberjack show is expected to be a big draw. It will be showcased at 6 p.m. on Friday and 12 noon, 2:30 and 5 p.m. on Saturday. Spectators will be amazed as they watch log rolling, springboard chopping, ax throwing competition and other astonishing stunts.
LIVE MUSIC – Friday night is Latin Night, highlighted by Pachanga – known for its lively Latin dance music with upbeat salsa, merengue and cumbia rhythms, while on Saturday the headliner group Deaz-Guyz which tours throughout the Southeast will entertain with their mix of Old Motown, R&P, Pop, Reggae and Hip-Hop sounds of The Black Eyed Peas and Lauren Hill.
Other Saturday afternoon attractions will be a “Classic Car Display” presented by the Carolina Dreamers Car Club of Bluffton, and a competitive“ CornHole Tournament” offering cash prizes for teams that enter.
Combs said “everything is free except the rides and purchases from vendors, noting that “this year’s festival is even more special after such a long stretch of time with limited opportunities for community celebration.”
Combs had special thanks for the Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze Sponsors:
PLATINUM: Minto-Communities-Latitude Margaritaville; GOLD: Pulte Group; SILVER: Alliance Consulting Engineers, Palmetto Training, Inc., Cleland Site Prep, Preserve Communities, Forino Homes, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Bay Street Realty Group; BRONZE: Palmetto Fire Apparatus, Landmark 24 Homes, Evans General Contractors and Village Park Homes.
“Having strong business sponsor support like this is vital for having a great community event and ensuring growth as our community expands,” said Combs.
