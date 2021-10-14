Oral Antibiotics Market is expected to play a significant role in bringing a $23,306.10 Bn boost to the global economy
The global oral antibiotics market is segmented on the basis of class, application, drug origin, spectrum of activity, drug type, and region.
According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Oral Antibiotics Market, by Class (Beta-lactam & beta-lactamase inhibitors, Quinolones, Macrolide, and Others), Application (Community-Acquired Respiratory Tract Infections (CARTIS), Urinary Tract Infections (UTIS), Dental, and Others), Drug Origin (Natural, Semisynthetic, Synthetic), Spectrum Of Activity (Broad-Spectrum Antibiotic, Mid/narrow-spectrum Antibiotic), Drug Type (Branded And Generics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
Antibiotics serve a useful therapeutic purpose for the treatment and control of pathogens. The medications are used to either inhibit or prevent bacterial infections referred as bactericidal and bacteriostatic antibiotics, respectively. Various types of antibiotics such as penicillin, cephalosporin, carbapenem, and monobactam are available in pharmacies and hospitals that are used to treat infectious diseases. However, antibiotic resistance is a global problem and it is considered a threat, owing to its effect on morbidity and mortality. The treatment with the help of oral antibiotics has the potential to reduce prolonged hospital stay, treatment cost, and further complications. Oral drug delivery continues to rise in popularity as key players are focused on extending R&D efforts, thereby improving patient convenience.
The economies across the world are suffering from the impact of COVID-19 and many industries are experiencing losses. However, pharmaceutical companies have a center stage in the COVID-19 fight and are responding to rapid challenges. Whereas, the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted moderately on oral antibiotics market, as the coronavirus damages cells so badly that it becomes easier for certain bacteria to cause secondary infections. For instance, bacterial pneumonia in influenza patients, which can be treated with antibiotics. Hence, the macrolide antibiotics such as azithromycin, erythromycin, clarithromycin, and spiramycin are prescribing for the treatment of secondary infections.
The key players operating in the global oral antibiotics market include Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Mylan N.V., Novartis International AG (Sandoz), Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Oral Antibiotics Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
It offers Oral Antibiotics Market analysis from 2020 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.
A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Oral Antibiotics Market growth.
3.6.Impact analysis of COVID-19 on oral antibiotics market
