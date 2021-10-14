Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market– Demand for create vigorous Opportunities for SAF Industry By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Size – USD 79.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 71.0%, Market Trends – Increasing air traffic

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Research report is a comprehensive critique of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel market published by Emergen Research that provides a thorough assessment of market scenario with regards to the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast from 2021-2027. The report provides the analytical data in an organized format segmented into charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams among other pictorial representation.

Stringent government regulations for curbing greenhouse gas emissions is a significant factor driving global sustainable aviation fuel market revenue growth

Dependence of aerospace industry on fossil fuels results in it being impacted by various fluctuations, including varying crude oil prices and issues associated with supply and demand. Sustainable aviation fuel is considered an appropriate option as its manufacture is not restricted to sites where exploring and drilling of fossil fuels is carried out, thereby allowing a very diverse geographic supply and better degree of energy security for aviation sector. In fact, several sustainable aviation fuel feedstocks can be produced/collected in varying conditions across the globe based on demand from airlines, and hence would drive market revenue growth.

Topographical Survey

Regional analysis covers a comprehensive breakdown of the market into key regions to offer better insights about production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, trends and demands, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of key players in each region along with revenue share, revenue growth, and CAGR.

Sustainable aviation fuel market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to rapid adoption of advanced technologies, strict legislative regulation to curb environmental pollution, and supportive government initiatives to encourage adoption of sustainable aviation fuel. In addition, presence of leading market players, such as Aemetis Inc., is causative of robust market revenue growth in North America.

The report covers the following province:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Sustainable Aviation Fuel report covers the market dynamics analysis, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product specifications, product value, and key players. The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period to help key companies

Following Top Venders are Included in Sustainable Aviation Fuel Industry

Amyris Inc., Aemetis Inc., Neste, SkyNRG BV, LanzaTech Inc., Cummins Inc., Gevo Inc., Avfuel Corporation, Sasol Limited, and Velocys.

Preview Of market

The latest study provides readers with a granular analysis of the major developmental elements of the global market, potential business avenues, and the overall market dynamics. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

In addition, downstream demand analysis, upstream raw materials, consumption volume, and the market share of all the segments and sub-segments have also been discussed at length in the latest report.

Salient convenience of the News:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market

Critical understanding of the key market segments

Component investigation By Emergen Research

Among the application segments, the military segment accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2020. Increase in defense budget and various government initiatives for use of sustainable aviation fuel is driving revenue growth of this segment.

Production Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Fischer-Tropsch Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (FT-SPK)

Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA-SPK)

Hydroprocessed Fermented Sugars to Synthetic Isoparaffins (HFS-SIP)

Alcohol-to-Jet Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (ATJ-SPK) [ethanol]

Alcohol-to-Jet Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (ATJ-SPK) [isobutanol]

Catalytic Hydrothermolysis Synthetic Jet Fuel (CHJ)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Military Aviation

Commercial Aviation

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

General & Business Aviation

Fault-finding characteristic To Help Readers Understand The Market Scenario

Analytical Tools: The report discusses the leading market participants and their market scope, leveraging various analytical tools. Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis, are some of the analytical tools used by researchers for this market study.

Key Growth Prospects: The report specializes in examining the major growth prospects of the global Sustainable Aviation Fuel market, such as new product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, and the progress of the key market players functioning in the market, on regional and global levels.

