Medical Computer Carts Market Size becoming larger and Massively Growing up with CAGR of 17.3%

Medical Computer Cart

The need for bedside patient care in various situations, such as in operating rooms & other emergency circumstances, is expected to propel growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND (Medical Computer Carts Market to Set New Growth Cycle)Medical computer carts are devices utilized by the medical staff to check electronic health records and electronic medical records (EMRs), distribute drugs, and offer nursing education. These carts consist of features and workflow solutions to assist with daily tasks pertaining to patient safety and care. Increase in adoption of EMR systems & mobile carts and high requirement for mobile computer carts in critical surgical procedures are expected to supplement the market growth. However, the high cost of medical carts and low awareness regarding the potential benefits of these carts, especially in developing economies, may impede this growth. Conversely, surge in healthcare expenditure and increased set up of new specialized hospitals across the globe are expected to present profitable opportunities for market expansion.The global medical computer carts market was valued at $ 355 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $ 1,078 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the ambulatory surgical centers segment accounted for about one-ninth share of the global market. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.Covid-19 Scenario:1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.Download Free Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2728 The integrated medical computer carts segment was the highest contributor in the market in 2016, as they are integrated with vivid touch screens, high performance processors, and mountable packaging with antimicrobial coatings. This incorporation thus increases the efficiency and cost of medical computer carts. On the other hand, powered medical computer carts are expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to their large-scale utilization across medical settings, as they utilize a battery and provide accurate as well as immediate patient data within the EMR.The hospital segment dominated the global market, because the geriatric population most commonly prefers hospital treatments as all associated treatments can be performed under one roof. Moreover, of the highest number of surgical procedures is performed in hospitals, therefore driving the growth of the medical computer carts market.Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to high population density and rise in chronic diseases as well as infectious ailments across the highly populous countries such as India and China. For instance, the number of annual deaths accounted for 56 million individuals in 2015, and 70% of the global deaths in 2015 were due to incidence of non-communicable diseases such as Alzheimer's, ischemic heart disease, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, stroke, and other dementias.Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2728 The Major Key Players Are:Ergotron, Inc., Capsa Solutions LLC, Enovate Medical, InterMetro (Emerson), Parity Medical, ITD GmBH, Advantech Co., Ltd, Compucaddy, Bytec Medical and Villard.Other Key players Are:Lund Industries, Cura (First Healthcare), AFC Industries, Modern Solid Industrial, Nanjing Tianao, Rubbermaid, Higrade, Spark Medical, and Humanscale.Key Findings of the Medical Computer Carts Market:• The clinics segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, and it accounted for one-third share of the total market in 2016.• In terms of value, the U.S. dominated the North American medical computer carts market in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2017 to 2023.• Germany dominated the European medical computer carts market both in term of value and volume.• China is expected to be the fastest growing country in the Asia-Pacific region in the future.• In terms of volume, powered medical computer carts is growing at the fastest pace of CAGR 22.5% during the forecast period.Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.