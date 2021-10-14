When MiniFloki meets ADA: World’s First All in One Function token, ADA Rewards, NFT, Minigames, Charity!

Inspired from Elon’s Shiba Inu puppy, the MiniFlokiADA project is ready to rock cryptoland. An up-and-coming project on BSC network with huge ADA REWARDS, NFT, PLAY2EARN Games, Charity, and Giveaways.

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniFlokiADA, an up-and-coming project on the Binance Smart Chain network with huge ADA REWARDS, NFT, PLAY2EARN Mini Games, Charity, and Giveaways. This project aims to pour you with wealth and only wealth. The project is built through the Binance Smart Chain on the BEP20 $MFLOKIADA token.

MiniFlokiADA is named after Elon’s New Shiba Inu Pup and this project is ready to heap you up with lots of ADA rewards. With how every Floki token will pump whenever Elon tweets about his new pup and Cardano turning to be a real solid platform since its Hard Fork release, Mini Floki ADA will be the greatest innovation of 2021’s Q4. They are holding a whitelist presale event for those who has been into the project early and will still be open to those into it.

MiniFlokiADA Presale Information on this upcoming October 21st at 16:00 UTC. Giving out Whitelist Presale Slot to 300 lucky people and then open for Public Presale @PinkSale. More details in regards of the presale are informed through their community group in Telegram.

MiniFlokiADA aims to create a community that can reap countless rewards while earning great passive income. Inspiring to be a successful, community-driven, and charity-driven project, MiniFlokiADA is ready to be your latest moonshot token. MiniFlokiADA top features are as follows:

ADA Vault

The ADA Vault is an ADA reward pool that is constantly filled with ADA Rewards from 4% Buy Transaction, 6% Sell Transaction, and 10% Transfer between MFLOKIADA holders, in the same time you get to claim your ADA reward daily depending on the amount of MFLOKIADA that you hold from the total supply. An example if you are holding 5% of the MFLOKIADA liquidity and the reward pool has 10,000 ADA, your reward will be 500 ADA. Simple as that, but please take note that if you fail to claim your ADA token, you are not able to stake it for the following day.

The BSC network setup the perfect foundation for our token to thrives where the vastly enhanced security and lower gas fees will encourage holders to drive the community rise among the other meme tokens.

Top 100 Holders Rewards

Apart from the daily ADA rewards that you get to claim by holding $MFLOKIADA, you also get to earn more ADA if you are a part of our TOP 100 ADA holders, this pool is filled through the 1.5% from Buy and Sell Transaction. The claiming mechanism is exactly the same with the ADA Vault, but this serves as an extra motivation to accumulate lots of $MFLOKIADA.

NFT Marketplace

The NFT project shows promising sign that MiniFlokiADA goes all the way to ensure that holders can find everything within one project. First Meme Token with Rewards & NFT Integration way before token launch. MiniFlokiADA is breaking the ordinary Meme-Token vibes by diving deep into the NFT market. We are launching 6 premiere NFT and it is a glimpse of what’s to come for the MiniFlokiADA project. The NFT will then be integrated into the Minigames that we are developing. This feature allows holder to have their very own NFT where every character have its own special characteristic. This is HUGE for us and the preparation is maturing into its final integration. The NFT Marketplace for MiniFlokiADA will also dropped further down the roadmap.

Play2Earn Minigames

MiniFlokiADA upcoming Minigame has also started its development. Imagine a game where you can have tons of fun while earning lots too. YES! We are developing a Play2Earn minigame called MiniFloki Rush: Treasure Hunt, it is our first Mini-game that will be available on the website, IOS, and Android, a Play-To-Earn game where you get to stock up more on your $MFLOKIADA. This Minigame is our approach to reach out to more people out there and spread our influence to different community. To promote MiniFlokiADA to the world by giving players access to play in their favorite platforms.

Charity

MiniFlokiADA aims to build wealth for our community and in the same time we also spreading wealth for a greater cause! Striving to be the best project that will support and contribute to several “Charity Drives” for different causes around the world. Join their movement and help donate to different Non-profit organization worldwide. The MiniFlokiADA is a community-driven project that pours 2% charity distribution and shall be utilized to fund several charity drives.

MiniFlokiADA is prospecting several Dog Rescue Charity around the world and has been in touch for their first charity drive. Where they are aiming to donate $10,000 for its first charity, consequently the charity drive will be held monthly, at the end of each month. We donate because we truly care, and we are proud to be giving our all to the community.

MiniFlokiADA Roadmap

The MiniFlokiADA project were built by professional and experienced developers that has invested heavily on its fundamentals up to the marketing plan ahead. With great outlook ahead en route to its presale, huge, exciting marketing and roadmap is well-planned for its community. Upcoming roadmaps include:

Development Phase: This phase focus more on the early stages such as the idea making, interest-building, website & smart contract creation, as well as creating the All-in-One function token.

Marketing & Advancement Phase: The moment we’ve launched, this phase will be crucial to ensure that we keep on hitting new heights of All Time High. Various marketing efforts shall be exerted, from Reddit, Telegram & Twitter Influencers, up to constant Poocoin, Dextools, and BSCScan ads. World renowned platforms such as CG & CMC listing application shall also expedite to create huge hype.

Adoption Phase: This phase is where more exposure had poured into the project, and we have huge investors lining up to pour their money into the project. More CEX listing will come from here, Minigames & the NFT integration will have a great launch.

Partnership Phase: This will be the final stage and the endgame that will mark new beginning for our then qualified tokens that has taken over the crypto market with a storm. More platform bridge will be released, Swap launch, and also the 3rd Charity drive to enhance our brand exposure and our token goals to give to the dog in needs.

MiniFlokiADA IPHONE 13 Weekly Raffles Rewards

Yes, you hear it right, the project is giving out 3 units of iPhone 13 WEEKLY! Amounting to how much they’ve invested in the project, and this can be won literally by anyone who fulfils the requirements.

$MFLOKIADA Token Sale

Powered by its BEP20 $MFLOKIADA, can be purchased on the PancakeSwap upon launch, Uniswap purchase will be available on latter stages. There are a total of 1 trillion $MFLOKIADA, and great tokenomics that involves ADA rewards. With a unique tax system, developers are ensuring that the taxes are put into great use on the Marketing and the Charity wallet.

MiniFlokiADA will be the project that will change the way Meme-Token rolls, with huge function built within, great things are to come. Brace yourself for the best project on the crypto space for the All-in-one function token.

