Revenue Management Market| One the most booming industry in upcoming years due to global demand
Growth in distribution of ancillaries through e-travel platforms boosts the market growthPORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising need for competitive pricing strategies, penetration of mobile devices worldwide, high growth in subscriber base in various regions, and digital transformation to compel Communication Service Providers (CSPs) for integrating revenue management throughout modern systems.
The global revenue management market is segmented based on solution, service, application, and geography. Based on the solution, it is divided into risk management, pricing & revenue forecast management, revenue analytics, data management, and channel revenue management. Based on service, it is bifurcated into professional services and managed services. On the basis of application, it is categorized into aviation, real estate & construction, media & entertainment, telecommunication, transportation & logistics, energy & utilities, retail & wholesale, manufacturing, and tourism & hospitality. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA
However, the inability to cope up with the evolving market, and cross-platform applications hamper the revenue management market growth. Conversely, an increase in demand for revenue & channel management and upgrading the existing legacy system are expected to propel the market growth.
Revenue management is a method of managing the finances of various service industries to increase their profitability from the existing supply networks. It helps in predicting the consumer demand and adjusting inventory and pricing accordingly to maximize overall revenue growth. Revenue management is the comprehensive approach adopted by companies to increase profitability and offer various benefits such as management of cash flow, generating billing schedules, and enhancing revenue cycle.
Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.
Key industry players - Airline Software s.r.o, Cartrawler, Concur Technologies Inc. (SAP), Lemax Inc., PAXPORT AB., PROS, Inc., Radixx International, Inc., Revenue Analytics, Revenue Matters, and SAS institute Inc.
