Higher performance and Feel Younger when Stretching Correctly with Full Power Stretching
Higher performance and Feel Younger when Stretching Correctly with Full Power StretchingMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regular stretching isn’t just important, but essential for your health and wellbeing. It comes with tons of benefits that are great for your physical fitness. From improving flexibility, to reducing body aches, and stress, there is more to gain from it.
Whether you prefer pre or post-workout stretch, how you do it is important. It determines whether you will reap the benefits of stretching or suffer the consequences of doing it wrong. Negativity aside, our focus now is on the impact of stretching correctly on higher performance and feeling younger. Let’s start:
Proper Stretching on Higher Performance
Understanding the significance of stretching and learning how to do it properly is greatly beneficial to your physical performance. And any successful athlete will tell you so. Thanks to stretching, you can improve flexibility and avoid physical injuries. For better understanding, read the following points:
Muscle activation
During relaxation, your muscles tend to be dormant and as a result, they shorten and tighten. And when you suddenly want to engage them, they are unable to stretch optimally. And at times, the sudden engagement of the muscles leads to injuries.
But through warm-up and stretching before a workout, there is muscle activation. And the result is flexible, strong, and healthy muscles that can take on various motions and challenges optimally. And that’s what we call higher performance.
Muscle Hypertrophy
Regular stretching for several months can lead to hypertrophy. And as you know hypertrophy, it’s the growth of muscles cells. With bigger muscles, your performance enhances.
Enhance blood circulation
To have higher performance in the field or at the gym, there’s a nutritional need. And here is where stretching comes in. It enhances blood circulation before you embark on any physical activity.
Through nutrient supply across the body reaching all the muscles, you will have higher physical performance. What’s more, toxic wastes are let out of the body muscles through enhanced circulation. Therefore, there is nothing left to suppress your physical performance.
High recovery
Post-workout recovery is vital for higher performance in the following session. And this can only be achieved through post-workout stretching. By easing the muscle tension after a workout, reducing soreness, and better nutrient supply, you can recover quickly.
Proper Stretching on Feeling Younger
Stretching is both a science and an art. While you can do it properly to derive the benefits, there is also a wrong way of stretching with repercussions. But the good thing is that there’s always room to learn and perfect through practice.
Further, your age and flexibility can’t be an excuse for improper stretching. With that in mind, when stretching is done right, it helps in not only feeling young but looking younger. Further, it has anti-aging properties that add up to the effect of feeling younger. That said, stretching works in promoting a youthful body through:
Improving Flexibility
According to a certain ancient saying, “you are as young as your spine”. And it’s true because anyone with a flexible body even when they are old looks and feels younger. So, sign up for a stretching routine, if you want to feel young.
Improving blood circulation
Optimum blood circulation is the secret behind feeling and looking young. While exercising is vital, it often leads to muscle inflammations, exhaustion, and sore muscles. And if these side effects are not addressed, it leads to poor circulation. But through stretching, you can restore and boost blood circulation. It eases the above post-workout effects and refreshes your body enabling you to feel younger.
Improve skin complexion
Before summers, there is a growing trend of people signing up for boot camps or gym sessions. And the main reason is to have that perfect body for summer. However, most of them often leave out one important thing, stretching.
The blood circulation enhances, and more oxygen and nutrients reach your muscles. As a result, there’s muscle priming, pain suppression, and skin rejuvenation.
Become Energetic
If there is one thing that fits a youthful feel and looks is feeling energetic irrespective of your age. And with a proper stretching routine, there is less stress on your body and more relaxation from it. As a result, your body ends up feeling energetic and vibrant.
Promotes feel-good hormones
Ever noticed that your face appears frowning when any part of your body is under stress? This is common after exercises, and it’s a sign that your body is crying out for help. But when you stretch, you immediately feel great, as if your moods are turned on.
And all these are results of the feel-good hormone, dopamine, and endorphins. They impact your frowning muscles and relax them enabling you to look and feel younger. And it’s among the major reasons why stretching makes you look and feel younger.
CONCLUSION
While stretching is important for higher performance and feeling younger, emphasis is on doing it correctly. Some review study has shown that relying on stretching on occasional moments have less impact. But regular stretching, on the other hand, guarantees better physical output and a younger complexion.
BONUS Tips
Proper Stretching tips
• Stretch at least thrice weekly for optimal benefits from stretching.
• Both post and pre-workout stretching is essential for higher performance and feeling younger.
• Per stretch, hold on to that position for 35-45 seconds. Also, you must repeat it at least thrice to loosen up effectively
• And if you feel any pain, you’ve exceeded your physical limit and you must avoid that.
• Bouncing when stretching is a sign you’re doing it all wrong. It can cause injuries and may not provide the results you are targeting.
• Never underestimate the importance of warm-up. You can avoid many injuries by warming up first before stretching. After workouts, your muscles are warm, therefore, you don’t need to warm up. Just stretch right away.
Dr. Nikki Zevende
Author of the Full Power Stretching method
Nikki Zevende
Full Power Stretching
email us here
Front split with Nikki in 30 days