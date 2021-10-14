Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market Size, DROT, Porter’s, PEST, Region & Country Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2028
Reports And Data
The global waterproof breathable textiles market size is expected to reach USD 3.27 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast periodNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The investigative report on the Waterproof Breathable Textiles market assesses the global market for Waterproof Breathable Textiles industry and offers estimates for the market in terms of revenue and capacity for the forecast period 2021-2028. The report also analyzes the key companies engaged in the industry along with their product portfolio, business overview, strategic expansion plans, revenue generation, market share and size, regional presence, and production and manufacturing capacity. Increasing demand for active sportswear among health conscious customers is expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, owing to the adoption of sedentary lifestyles is also boosting the popularity of fitness activities such as cycling, aerobics, and yoga. Hence, sales of yoga-related products have risen by 42% with the increasing trend of yoga culture.
Furthermore, customers are nowadays adopting comfortable and lightweight clothing that can absorb sweat during intense workout and sports activities. With advancements in clothing production technology, several brands are trying to offer more customization and smart clothing for customers. Waterproof breathable textiles are gaining more popularity in a number of applications including work wear, outdoor apparel, and sportswear due to increasing comfort and protection level provided by these textiles. Thus, manufacturers are increasingly investing in research and development activities in order to offer improved and effective waterproof breathable textiles. In 2019, for instance, North Face launched ‘FUTURELIGHT – Breathable-Waterproof Outwear Technology’, a new breathable waterproof material which is set to revolutionize the future of technical fabrics. It was developed using sustainable practices and innovative Nanospinning technology. It is considered to be the most advanced breathable waterproof outwear material available in the market. These factors are expected to boost revenue growth of the waterproof breathable textiles market.
Key players in the market include:
Clariant AG, HeiQ Materials AG, Helly Hansen, Marmot Mountain LLC, Mountain Hardwear, Nextec Applications, Inc., Polartec, LLC, Rudolf GmbH, Schoeller Textiles AG, and SympaTex Technologies GmbH.
Some Key Highlights in the Report
In September 2021, Pertex launched Pertex Shield Resolve, a more sustainable and technical waterproof breathable material. The company aims to minimize its environmental impact through responsible product and business practices, while pushing the boundaries of performance fabrics. Pertex Shield Resolve Fabrics are much easier to be recycled at the end of a garment’s life and can reduce the overall environmental impact of the fabric. These can also minimize the wastage of resources.
Polyurethane segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global waterproof breathable textiles market over the forecast period. Textiles made of this materials have high flexibility even at low temperatures. These also possess high resistance to chemicals, water, and abrasion.
Membranes segment is expected to register steady revenue growth over the forecast period. Shift of consumer preference towards sustainable activewear is resulting in the growing usage of eco-friendly sustainable membranes and supporting the development of unique membranes. Moreover, excellent breathability and superior water resistance properties of membranes is boosting its usage in waterproof breathable textiles.
Sports goods segment is expected to account for significant revenue share in the global waterproof breathable textiles market. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, owing to sedentary lifestyles of customers is boosting the need for fitness activities to maintain a healthier lifestyle. It is thus driving sales of active sportswear.
The waterproof breathable textiles market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Rising health consciousness among people and increasing disposable incomes across the globe are expected to boost demand for home workouts and fitness studios in the region. Also, rising sales of activewear would propel demand for waterproof breathable textiles in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented global waterproof breathable textiles market based on material, fabric, application, and region:
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Square Meters, 2018-2028)
Polyester
Polyurethane
Polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE)
Others
Fabric Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Square Meters, 2018-2028)
Coated
Membrane
Densely Woven
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Square Meters, 2018-2028)
General Clothing and Accessories
Protective Clothing
Sports Goods
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Square Meters, 2018-2028)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
MEA
