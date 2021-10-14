Lock Washer Market Worth $1,251.5 Million by 2025- Exclusive Research Report by AMR
Rise in demand for lock washers in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and machinery, among others drives the market growth.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lock washers are a type of hardware that are used to resist loosening of bolted joints. A lock washer can hold the nut or other threaded fastener in place. These washers, placed under the nut or screw head, prevent fastening or loosening by preventing unscrewing rotation of the fastening device. Lock washers are mostly made up of metal. Steel is the most commonly used in the production of washers.
The lock washer market size accounted for $673.7 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $1,251.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2018 to 2025.
Download PDF Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5226
The global lock washer market has witnessed a substantial growth over the past few years and expected to record similar growth during the coming years. Increase in demand for lock washers in the automotive, aerospace, machinery, and construction industries is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast year. In addition, increase in industrialization and urbanization, particularly in the emerging markets, further fuels the market growth.
However, corrosion to these washers, rise in cost of steel, and fluctuating foreign exchange are anticipated to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for automotive in developing countries, availability of low-cost and efficient manufacturing particularly in Asia-Pacific region, and increase in demands for machineries provide lucrative growth opportunities for the lock washer market.
Key Market Players
Nord-Lock
Shakeproof
Disc-Lock Inc.
Schnorr
Titan Fasteners
Hangzhou spring washer co., ltd
Midwest Acorn Nut Co.
HEICO-LOCK (HWICO Group)
Earnest Machine
Wrought Washer Manufacturing, Inc.
Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5226
Key Market Segments
By Product Type
Split
Tooth
Others
BY Application
Automotive
Aerospace
Machinery & Equipment
Construction
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5226
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+18007925285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn