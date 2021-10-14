Lock Washer Market Worth $1,251.5 Million by 2025- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

Rise in demand for lock washers in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and machinery, among others drives the market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lock washers are a type of hardware that are used to resist loosening of bolted joints. A lock washer can hold the nut or other threaded fastener in place. These washers, placed under the nut or screw head, prevent fastening or loosening by preventing unscrewing rotation of the fastening device. Lock washers are mostly made up of metal. Steel is the most commonly used in the production of washers.

The lock washer market size accounted for $673.7 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $1,251.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Download PDF Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5226

The global lock washer market has witnessed a substantial growth over the past few years and expected to record similar growth during the coming years. Increase in demand for lock washers in the automotive, aerospace, machinery, and construction industries is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast year. In addition, increase in industrialization and urbanization, particularly in the emerging markets, further fuels the market growth.

However, corrosion to these washers, rise in cost of steel, and fluctuating foreign exchange are anticipated to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for automotive in developing countries, availability of low-cost and efficient manufacturing particularly in Asia-Pacific region, and increase in demands for machineries provide lucrative growth opportunities for the lock washer market.

Key Market Players

Nord-Lock
Shakeproof
Disc-Lock Inc.
Schnorr
Titan Fasteners
Hangzhou spring washer co., ltd
Midwest Acorn Nut Co.
HEICO-LOCK (HWICO Group)
Earnest Machine
Wrought Washer Manufacturing, Inc.

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5226

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Split
Tooth
Others

BY Application

Automotive
Aerospace
Machinery & Equipment
Construction
Others

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5226

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+18007925285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Lock Washer Market Worth $1,251.5 Million by 2025- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+18007925285 ext.
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Swine Flu Vaccination Market Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2030
Africa, Australia and New Zealand Dewatering Pumps Market Registering a CAGR of 8.7% to Reach $520.0 Million by 2027
Building Analytics Market | How Top Leading Companies Can Make This Smart Strategy Work
View All Stories From This Author