(Video) Iran's Health Crisis is Projected to Intensify as a Result of the Regime's Disastrous Policies

COVID19 fatalities in Iran has surpassed 455,500, the highest per capita figure in the world, even based on most conservative estimates.

Khamenei does not value Iranian people's life and health. Vaccine bans from US and France, failure to provide for deprived people and withholding the wages of the medical staff, form part of regime's criminal conduct.

Khamenei and his regime massacred political prisoners in 1988 to keep their grip on power. Now, they are causing hundreds of thousands of deaths in the inferno of the COVID19 to preserve their rule.

The People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, that the COVID-19 death toll in 547 cities had exceeded 455,500.

Officials Vaccinated, while Iranians Face Deathly Covid with Almost no Vaccines.

Ali Khamenei, the regime's supreme leader, gave a televised statement, "Covid-19 vaccines from the United States and the United Kingdom are prohibited from entering the country.

Tehran is in crisis as long as we don't have a national system to evaluate mutated viruses, we will always be facing threats & we need to definitely provide measures to have an immediate and timely response," said a senior health official in Tehran.

From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime's downfall. Khamenei's criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines.

COVID19 fatalities in Iran have surpassed 455,500, the highest per capita figure in the world, even based on the most conservative estimates.

Khamenei and his regime massacred political prisoners in 1988 to keep their grip on power. Now, they are causing hundreds of thousands of deaths in the inferno of the COVID19 to preserve their rule.”
PARIS, FRANCE, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, the Iranian regime's manipulated casualty rate from Covid-19 surpassed 122,000. The Iranian regime has a history of underreporting mortality rates and downplaying a public health crisis that has been out of control from the outset.

The actual death toll, according to the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), is around 455,500, about four times the official amount.

The MEK's overall projections are supplemented with detailed estimates from several individual localities, reflecting the network's methodology.

Throughout the country, that network has gathered both publicly available information and leaked documentation from medical facilities, morgues, and municipal government organizations. It has also emphasized eyewitness accounts, notably from medical professionals, to suggest that the health system is overburdened to a degree that contradicts the regime's official claims.

In the early days of the pandemic, the credibility of such government declarations was widely questioned. By the time the authorities admitted there had been even one case of coronavirus infection in Iran, some areas had already become quite dangerous.

As a result, there was a clear discrepancy between regime officials' assertions. Morgues in the city of Qom were reported to be completely full by the end of February 2020, despite the Iranian regime's president and his Health Ministry insisting that the national death toll was still in the single digits.

For the interests of propaganda, Tehran has denied the presence of Covid-19. In January and early February, the dictatorship commemorated the 40th anniversary of its ascension to power, as well as the death of Qassem Soleimani, the regime's top terrorist operative, in a US drone strike.

As with previous anniversary celebrations, some government personnel was required to participate, and other parts of Iranian society were encouraged to do so through a mass marketing effort and financial incentives.

In recent days, the regime pushed Shiite religious holiday Arbaeen celebrations, with no protocols in place to prevent virus spread.

The regime's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, celebrated the holiday discreetly, realizing the risk to his own health, but expressed no concerns about tens of thousands of Iranians traveling to an Iraqi pilgrimage destination in large numbers.

Ebrahim Raisi, the regime's new president, has aided the protests this week by misrepresenting the vaccination rate, falsely saying that 70% of the population is protected against the virus when his own Health Ministry claims that the proportion is barely 20%.

As part of his regime's cruel Covid-19 policy, Khamenei barred the import of those vaccinations in January, pressuring health officials to expedite the introduction of a homegrown replacement while also getting less effective or less thoroughly researched vaccines from Russia and China.

The embargo was apparently eased slightly throughout the summer when the fifth wave resulted in several days with official fatality counts above 100.

However, as the dictatorship has resorted to its deceptive propaganda portraying the crisis as well under control, authorities have resumed full implementation of the ban.

This, combined with the Arbaeen celebrations and the regime's ongoing denial and deflection campaign, has prompted many Iranian doctors and media outlets to voice public worry over a new outbreak of illness and fatality rates.

"We must not think that vaccination can allow us to tone down the protocols," the deputy dean of Iran Medical Services University warned the Iranian Students News Agency.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): COVID19 fatalities in Iran have surpassed 455,500, the highest per capita figure in the world, even based on the most conservative estimates. My condolences to Iranians, especially the victims’ families. I pray for the recovery of those infected.

Khamenei does not value Iranian people’s life and health. Vaccine bans from the US and France, failure to provide for deprived people, and withholding the wages of the medical staff, form part of the regime’s criminal conduct.

Khamenei and his regime massacred political prisoners in 1988 to keep their grip on power. Now, they are causing hundreds of thousands of deaths in the inferno of the COVID19 to preserve their rule.

Over 455,500 coronavirus deaths in Iran

(Video) Iran's Health Crisis is Projected to Intensify as a Result of the Regime's Disastrous Policies

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

