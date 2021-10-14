(Video) Iran's Health Crisis is Projected to Intensify as a Result of the Regime's Disastrous Policies
COVID19 fatalities in Iran have surpassed 455,500, the highest per capita figure in the world, even based on the most conservative estimates.
The actual death toll, according to the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), is around 455,500, about four times the official amount.
The MEK's overall projections are supplemented with detailed estimates from several individual localities, reflecting the network's methodology.
Throughout the country, that network has gathered both publicly available information and leaked documentation from medical facilities, morgues, and municipal government organizations. It has also emphasized eyewitness accounts, notably from medical professionals, to suggest that the health system is overburdened to a degree that contradicts the regime's official claims.
In the early days of the pandemic, the credibility of such government declarations was widely questioned. By the time the authorities admitted there had been even one case of coronavirus infection in Iran, some areas had already become quite dangerous.
As a result, there was a clear discrepancy between regime officials' assertions. Morgues in the city of Qom were reported to be completely full by the end of February 2020, despite the Iranian regime's president and his Health Ministry insisting that the national death toll was still in the single digits.
For the interests of propaganda, Tehran has denied the presence of Covid-19. In January and early February, the dictatorship commemorated the 40th anniversary of its ascension to power, as well as the death of Qassem Soleimani, the regime's top terrorist operative, in a US drone strike.
As with previous anniversary celebrations, some government personnel was required to participate, and other parts of Iranian society were encouraged to do so through a mass marketing effort and financial incentives.
In recent days, the regime pushed Shiite religious holiday Arbaeen celebrations, with no protocols in place to prevent virus spread.
The regime's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, celebrated the holiday discreetly, realizing the risk to his own health, but expressed no concerns about tens of thousands of Iranians traveling to an Iraqi pilgrimage destination in large numbers.
Ebrahim Raisi, the regime's new president, has aided the protests this week by misrepresenting the vaccination rate, falsely saying that 70% of the population is protected against the virus when his own Health Ministry claims that the proportion is barely 20%.
As part of his regime's cruel Covid-19 policy, Khamenei barred the import of those vaccinations in January, pressuring health officials to expedite the introduction of a homegrown replacement while also getting less effective or less thoroughly researched vaccines from Russia and China.
The embargo was apparently eased slightly throughout the summer when the fifth wave resulted in several days with official fatality counts above 100.
However, as the dictatorship has resorted to its deceptive propaganda portraying the crisis as well under control, authorities have resumed full implementation of the ban.
This, combined with the Arbaeen celebrations and the regime's ongoing denial and deflection campaign, has prompted many Iranian doctors and media outlets to voice public worry over a new outbreak of illness and fatality rates.
"We must not think that vaccination can allow us to tone down the protocols," the deputy dean of Iran Medical Services University warned the Iranian Students News Agency.
Over 455,500 coronavirus deaths in Iran